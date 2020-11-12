Zyter Introduces Mobile App and Portal for Healthcare Payers to Enhance Member Experience During COVID-19 Pandemic

Rockville, Maryland, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter®, a leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform, announced today the availability of Zyter Member Engagement™, a secure mobile application and optional member portal designed to deliver a more satisfying member experience for healthcare payer organizations.

Zyter Member Engagement is HIPAA-compliant and provides healthcare plan members with a wealth of features and functionality to more easily and efficiently manage their health and their plan remotely. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many members have questions about their plan, coverage, medications, test results and other aspects of their health. With healthcare payer call centers already overwhelmed with COVID-19, Zyter Member Engagement provides a self-service option for plan members to quickly and conveniently obtain the information they need, freeing resources for other tasks.

Supported by the Zyter Digital Health Platform, Zyter Member Engagement provides the fast responsiveness, attractive and user-friendly interface, intuitive navigation, and customizable features out-of-the-box that plan members expect from today's healthcare mobile applications and portals. Some of the other key features include:

Personalized Home Screen – Zyter Member Engagement instantly engages members with customized content based on their health plan, conditions, gender, and other personal preferences. The "favorites" feature enables members to list and bookmark contact information for their preferred physicians for quick reference.

Simplified Access to Healthcare Information – Zyter Member Engagement places the member's updated medication list at their fingertips as well as a symptom checker that provides recommendations for care. Using the advanced Search function, members can easily search for nearby pharmacies and urgent care facilities, access a 24x7 Nurse Advice Line, as well as find links to urgent care providers offering virtual appointment options.

Secure, Two-Factor User Authentication – The secure HIPAA-compliant mobile app and portal provide two-factor user authentication using text or email, plus secure messaging/push notifications to send health and account-related messages to members. Members themselves also can securely upload and send documentation to the payer. Bill payments are also secure with the ability to scan checks, pay with a credit card or through Apple Pay and Google Pay.

In-App Plan Changes and Upgrades – Designed for flexibility and future decision making, Zyter Member Engagement enables plan members to easily shop for and upgrade to a new plan within the payer's marketplace.

Recently, a Fortune 500 healthcare payer offering managed healthcare plans for Medicare and Medicaid patients through multiple state insurance marketplaces deployed the Zyter Member Engagement mobile application. Over one million members were migrated from an outdated app running on a legacy web services system with slow response times and poor member reviews to the new app. With the highly responsive and feature-rich solution, the payer has not only increased member acceptance and satisfaction, but also won new contracts with other states due to the competitive advantage provided by the new mobile member engagement app.

"User reviews confirm time and again that a fast response time on a mobile app or an online portal is always more important to users than a long list of features," said Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter, Inc. "Zyter Member Engagement gives healthcare payers and their members the best of both worlds with fast responsiveness and rich features that provide a personal, engaging, and satisfying member experience."

To request a product demonstration or to learn more about Zyter Member Engagement, please visit https://www.zyter.com/MemberEngagement.

About Zyter, Inc.

Zyter, founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur Sanjay Govil, provides a cloud-based, 5G-ready platform that enables better outcomes in telehealth, home health, and remote patient monitoring, while also supporting IoT/smart technology and thermal imaging solutions. The platform's open architecture, military-grade security, and compliance with multiple industry standards enables organizations in healthcare, education, entertainment, government, and transportation to easily and effectively connect, communicate, collaborate and engage. In 2020, the company won more than 50 awards for its solutions including Best Health Care and Medical Innovation as well as Company Innovation of the Year (One Planet Awards, Silver). The privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.Zyter.com.

