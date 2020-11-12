InvestorBrandNetwork Named as Official Media Partner for the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, InvestorWire to Serve as Official Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestorWire ("IW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of the InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), today announces that it will collaborate with Benzinga to provide extended coverage for the inaugural Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference , which will be held in an entirely digital format on December 9, 2020.



Benzinga has earned a deserved reputation for hosting a series of invaluable conferences, including the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards. Benzinga events are designed to educate, inform and celebrate the latest breakthroughs and developments across a myriad of global industry sectors.

On a similar vein, the company's recent launch of the Global Small Cap Conference is designed to help bridge the gap between small-cap companies, investors and traders, providing an invaluable outlet for publicly traded companies seeking to network and interact with a broad and diverse investor base. Moreover, this year's event will also seek to provide newcomers to the sector with an introduction to small-cap investing through the use of a series of clearly defined educational modules while also introducing them to a specially curated group of small-cap investment opportunities.

Following its previous successful engagements with Benzinga's conferences, IBN has been engaged as an official media partner to leverage upon its extensive array of corporate communications solutions to increase recognition of the new event series among investors, journalists, consumers and the public. Effective brand awareness strategies offered by IBN include financial news and content distribution, syndicated placement, content curation, social media, global and audio press releases, and more.

"We are delighted to partner with the IBN team for this event," said Nicole LaPointe, EVP of Operations at Benzinga. "Their powerful tools and communication solutions create a robust online presence, which strengthen the valuable connections our team creates between executives and investors."

"Our team is always thrilled to work with Benzinga's event organizers," said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for InvestorBrandNetwork. "The organization is known throughout the space for its innovative events, and we are very excited to be working alongside them to attract further attention within the global small-cap listed universe."

For additional details about the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, including registration, visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/

