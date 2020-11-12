Lending Leaders Positive About MeridianLink® Acquisition of Teledata Communications, Inc.

Costa Mesa, CA, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeridianLink®, a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial service organizations, recently announced the acquisition of Teledata Communications, Inc. (TCI). TCI is the creator of DecisionLender, a SaaS loan origination solution (LOS) first released in 1998. DecisionLender is an industry-trusted LOS that serves more than 500 banks, credit unions, and financial companies nationwide.

"The addition of TCI, which combines over 20 years of FinTech industry expertise and cutting-edge IP, will accelerate lending innovation," said Christopher Maloof, chief product officer of MeridianLink. "We are thrilled to welcome a new addition to the MeridianLink family and expand our solutions line up in this rapidly evolving market."

MeridianLink will continue to evolve LOS technology and provide borrowers with the frictionless process they've come to expect. By combining the organizations' knowledge and technologies, MeridianLink will accelerate innovation within its LOS product roadmap, giving financial institutions the best enterprise business solutions.

"Financial institutions everywhere are seeking a unique blend of strong digital engagement capabilities, with flexible automation and analytics to compete with both traditional and disruptive lenders today," said Daryl Jones, lending practice leader at Cornerstone Advisors. "TCI has gained market attention with DecisionLender's automation, decisioning and analytics capabilities, and this provides the potential for MeridianLink to further enhance its suite of solutions."

With the addition of DecisionLender to the product suite lineup, MeridianLink will continue to provide all current business enterprise solutions for banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders. The combined industry knowledge of both companies builds a strong foundation for more rapid growth in product innovation and development.

"As financial institutions continue to try to simplify digital lending and account opening processes, the combination of digital lending leaders makes sense," said Jim Marous, owner of the Financial Brand/Digital Banking Report. "This type of financial technology partnership supports the flexibility, agility and innovation culture required to support financial institutions as they try to improve acquisition, growth and engagement efforts across all channels."

MeridianLink is committed to further investment in lending technology that simplifies workflows and helps financial institutions grow.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., developer of the industry's first and leading multi-channel account opening and loan origination platform, has been a trusted provider of financial enterprise business solutions since 1998. Winner of Octane's 2020 "Best Technology Company Leadership Team" MeridianLink connects over 1,400 clients and their customers to better financial experiences — through proven efficiencies, solutions, and technology. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

About Cornerstone Advisors

Founded in 2002, Cornerstone Advisors (www.crnrstone.com) delivers consulting services, industry insights and executive forums focused on helping mid-size banks and credit unions improve profitability and elevate performance. Cornerstone assists financial institutions in developing more meaningful business strategies, negotiate better vendor contracts, make smarter technology decisions, and strategically re-engineer critical processes.

About Jim Marous & the Digital Banking Report

Named as one of the most influential people in banking and a 'Top 5 Fintech Influencer to Follow', Jim Marous is an internationally recognized financial industry strategist, co-publisher of The Financial Brand and the owner and publisher of the Digital Banking Report. The Digital Banking Report is a subscription-based publication that provides deep insights into the digitization of banking, with over 200 reports in the digital archive available to subscribers. Further information about Jim can be found at www.jimmarous.com, and for the digital banking report visit www.digitalbankingreport.com.

