Bishop Fox Rounds Out Advisory Board with Former Microsoft, Netscape/AOL Marketing and Product Executive

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Fox, the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing, today announced that it has appointed its newest advisor Martina Lauchengco to the company's Advisory Board. Lauchengco brings a wealth of experience in building, branding, and launching market-defining software in the technology market and helped define categories for some of the world's most well-known companies. Lauchengco joins recently appointed Advisory Board members Alex Stamos and Evan Wolff, both leaders and icons in the security community, and will broaden the Board's expertise as Bishop Fox elevates its portfolio of services for organizations around the globe.



"Martina brings decades of experience in product marketing, product management, and launching category-defining new products in the technology space," said Bishop Fox Co-founder and CEO Vinnie Liu. "We're incredibly fortunate to have her join our Advisory Board as she's extremely talented and well-revered in the industry and by her peers. Her in-depth marketing strategy and product marketing knowledge will help Bishop Fox foster even greater awareness for our consulting and Continuous Attack Surface Testing (CAST) services. Each member of our Board of Advisors brings a diverse skillset and experience to the table, and they share a common mission—making a positive and long-lasting impact on securing the world's digital infrastructure."

Lauchengco has more than 25 years of experience serving as a marketing and product executive, helping to build, brand and launch software at some of today's most recognized organizations. She began her career at Microsoft where she was a product manager for both Microsoft Word and Microsoft Office as they became the ubiquitous productivity tools that are still widely used today. After spending several years at Microsoft, she joined Netscape in its early days where she led product management teams for the company's original Netscape Navigator browser, the dominant web browser in market share in the 1990s. She then led marketing prior to becoming the CEO's Chief of Staff at Loudcloud, one of the first companies to offer software as a service (SaaS).

Since then, she has gone on to help hundreds of companies navigate their go-to-market strategies as a Partner at Silicon Valley Product Group (SVPG), a consulting group, where she worked with companies including: Google, Atlassian, EMC, Symantec, and Workiva among many others. Lauchengco sits on more than a dozen B2C and B2B Boards at startups as either a director or advisor, and she's also a lecturer on marketing and product management at the UC Berkeley graduate school of engineering. She earned a B.A. in Political Science from Stanford University and a M.A. in Organizational Behavior from Stanford University.

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the largest private professional services firm focused on offensive security testing. Since 2005, the firm has provided security consulting services to the world's leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which will allow the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and develop next generation offensive security technologies like CAST. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in San Francisco, CA and Barcelona, Spain.

