Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

electroCore to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
November 12, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Share:

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, announced today that Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Posner, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference 2020
Format: corporate presentation followed by 1x1 virtual investor meetings
Date: Thursday, November 19
Time: 10:45am – 11:45am ET

Investors can register for the webcast HERE.

Canaccord Genuity Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Forum
Format: 1x1 virtual investor meetings
Date: Thursday, November 19

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Investors:

Hans Vitzthum
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7578
hans@lifesciadvisors.com

or

Media Contact:

Jackie Dorsky
electroCore
973-290-0097
jackie.dorsky@electrocore.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com