Global Conductive Yarn Market Will Reach USD 4,305 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Conductive Yarn Market by Product Type (Metallic Type, Carbon-Based Type, and Metal Compound Type) and By Application (Anti-Static Fabric, Signal Transmission, and Cellphone Protective Cover): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025".

According to the research study, the global Conductive Yarn Market was estimated at USD 1550 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4,305 million by 2026. The global Conductive Yarn Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Conductive Yarn Market Is Expanding Due To Growing Awareness Regarding Advantages Associated With Conductive Yarn and Technological Advancement.

Textile fabrics consist of organic polymers that function as the finest insulators. However, due to weak electrical conductivity, the load on the organic polymer surface is accumulated. To avoid the accumulation of electric loads, textiles are converted by using different methods into electrically conductive fabrics called conductive yarns.

The growing trend of western clothing continues to take a positive trend. Moreover, the rise in the number of smartphone consumption has led the market to increase in recent years. Furthermore, retailers adopting an omnichannel approach are increasing the market share of mobile phones and clothes. Thereby, certain factors are directly boosting the requirements of conductive yarn. However, the fluctuation of raw material prices may affect its business.

Browse through 22 Tables & 83 Figures spread over 210+ Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Conductive Yarn Market Size, Trends 2020 Updated Analysis, and Growth Forecast to 2025".

Request Free Sample Report of Global Conductive Yarn Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/conductive-yarn-market-by-product-type-metallic-type-282

Increased demand for clothing that capable of sensing various biomarkers in the user. Growing production of specialized clothing fitted with the sensors due to rising concern regarding physical activities from the urban population. Such factors are expected to increase demand for conductive yarn. However, high research & development and maintenance cost is required for the development of conductive yarn is expected to hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing usage of conductive textiles in the healthcare sector will provide ample opportunities to the industry players operating in the market.

Top Market Players

Some of the leading and top conductive yarn companies in the global conductive yarn market include Hebei Swiit Metallic Fiber Co., Ltd, ARACON, SOVETL Special Rope & Webbing Co., Ltd, Koolon, Tongxiang Baoding Textile Co., Ltd, Hyosung Co, Dongguan Cocou Textile Materials Co. Ltd, FilSpec Inc., Statex Produktions & Vertriebs GmbH, W. Barnet Gmbh & Co. Kg, Bally Ribbon Mills, Hongkong Wei Xing Technology Development Limited, Baoding Sanyuan Textile Technology Co., Ltd, KB SEIREN, LTD., W. Zimmermann GmbH & Co. KG, American & Efird LLC, Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd, Shanghai Yishi Industrial Co., Ltd.

Request to Download Free Brochure To Know, an Additional list of Key Market Players: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/conductive-yarn-market-by-product-type-metallic-type-282

Key Segments & Types: Conductive Yarn Market

The conductive yarn market is segmented into type and application. The type segment has been categorized into carbon-based type, metallic type, and metal compound type. The metallic type segment dominated the market in 2019 by holding more than 40% of the global market share. It is expected to maintain its position during the forecast timespan as most of the conductive yarns are produced by metallic coating, and carbon nanotubes (CNT). Based on the application, the market has been bifurcated into the anti-static fabric, signal transmission, and cellphone protective cover.

The anti-static fabric segment is leading the market and accounted for around 48.9% of the worldwide market share in 2019. The signal transmission segment is expected to register high growth in the coming year with a CAGR of around 16.5% from 2020 to 2026. The increasing demand for conductive yarn for signal transmission and military missions is expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Conductive yarns are used for their aesthetic appeal and in medical and military fields. Thus, the conductivity function of the textiles is used in various technological applications such as electrostatic discharge and electromagnetic interference, wearable electronics, transmitting, sensors, heating, and data stocking.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/conductive-yarn-market-by-product-type-metallic-type-282

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Growing awareness pertaining to the benefits of using the conductive yarn will prompt the market trends

There is large-scale awareness among the customers as well as the firms pertaining to the advantages offered by conductive yarn and this has prompted the business growth. Moreover, highly conductive composite yarns have the ability to conduct electrical transmissions along with obtaining an electromagnetic shielding effect.

Metal compound type segment to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period

The metal compound type segment is set to register the highest growth rate of over 16% during the timespan from 2019 to 2025. The segmental growth is attributed to the massive use of metals such as nickel, silver, and steel in the form of fibers or wires to produce the conductive yarn for imparting conductive property in these conductive yarns.

Browse the full "Conductive Yarn Market by Product Type (Metallic Type, Carbon-Based Type, and Metal Compound Type) and By Application (Anti-Static Fabric, Signal Transmission, and Cellphone Protective Cover): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/conductive-yarn-market-by-product-type-metallic-type-282

Anti-static fabric segment to dominate the application landscape by 2025 in terms of revenue

The growth of the segment during the forecast timeline is owing to the massive use of conductive yarn in anti-static fabrics.

Analysis by Geography: Conductive Yarn Market

Based on geography, the market has been analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe's conductive yarn market is anticipated to contribute remarkably towards the overall conductive yarn market size in the coming years. The regional demand will be an increase in the next six years is due to wearable technology breakthroughs as well as major investments in research activities by various European manufacturers. Besides that, the rising trend of smart clothing in Europe will further expand the consumer spectrum in the region over the projected timeframe. Countries like France, Germany, and the UK are expected to be the main contributors to regional revenue.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/conductive-yarn-market-by-product-type-metallic-type-282

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Europe to account for the major market revenue share by 2025

The regional market growth over the forecast timeline is credited to breakthroughs in wearable technologies along with huge investments in the research activities by various firms of the European region. In addition to this, the launching of new & cost-efficient products is predicted to play a major role in influencing the growth of the market in Europe over the forecast period.

This report segments the Conductive Yarn market as follows:

Global Conductive Yarn Market: By Product Type Segment Analysis

Metallic Type

Carbon-Based Type

Metal Compound Type

Global Conductive Yarn Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Anti-Static Fabric

Signal Transmission

Cellphone Protective Cover

Browse Related Reports:

Sewing Threads Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-sewing-threads-market-by-product-type-natural

Kinesio Tape Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/kinesio-tape-market-type-roll-form-and-pre-553

Fire Retardant Fabric Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/fire-retardant-fabric-market-by-type-treated-fire-580

Surfboarding Hydrofoil Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/surfboarding-hydrofoil-market-by-mechanism-e-foiling-and

Floor Scrubber Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/floor-scrubber-market-by-type-walk-behind-floor-645

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client's/customer's conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Read Our Blogs: https://www.mobinfo.net | https://www.stuffonix.com

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com