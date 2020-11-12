Kiadis announces new data related to its K-NK cell therapy platform presented today at the SITC Annual Meeting

Data presented support the potential of combining oncolytic virotherapy along with PM21-NK cell adoptive therapy against lung cancer



Amsterdam, The Netherlands, November 12, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell-based medicines for the treatment of life-threatening diseases, today announces that new data related to its K-NK cell therapy platform will be presented at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) virtual Annual Meeting being held November 9-14, 2020. Poster #454, from the labs of Alicja Copik, Ph.D., and Dr. Griff Parks at the University of Central Florida, will present data that support the potential of combining oncolytic virotherapy along with PM21-NK cell adoptive therapy against lung cancer.

Poster #454: Oncolytic Parainfluenza Virus 5 Vector Enhances Natural Killer Cell Killing of Lung Tumor Cells in 2D and 3D spheroid cultures

Oncolytic viruses are viral vectors that preferentially target cancer cells, leaving healthy cells intact. Natural killer (NK) cells are innate immune cells with natural cytotoxicity towards both tumor cells and virus infected cells. This study explored the combination of the two investigational therapies, oncolytic virotherapy and adoptive PM21-NK cell therapy, enhancing the overall killing of lung cancer cells in both 2-dimensional (2D) and 3-dimensional (3D) tumor cultures.

Results in the 2D cultures show that PM21-NK cells more efficiently kill A549 cells that have been infected with P/V CPI- virus and enhance the overall rate of killing compared to uninfected cell targets. In 3D cultures of A549 tumor spheroids, although PIV5-P/V infection was limited to the outer layer of the spheroid, the addition of PM21-NK cells to PIV5-P/V-infected spheroids resulted in killing of not only the infected surface of the spheroid, but continued to the uninfected cells located at the center of the spheroid.

All SITC posters are on display from 8 a.m. on November 9 until the virtual poster hall closes on December 31, 2020.

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Kiadis Pharma N.V. (‘Kiadis') is een Nederlands beursgenoteerd biotechbedrijf in de klinische fase dat nieuwe geneesmiddelen ontwikkelt tegen ernstige ziekten. Het maakt daarbij gebruik van Natural Killer-cellen (NK-cellen), grote witte bloedlichamen die de eerste verdedigingslinie in het menselijk afweersysteem vormen tegen kankercellen en infecties. Kiadis maakt bekend dat nieuwe data met betrekking tot haar K-NK-celtherapieplatform zullen worden gepresenteerd op de virtuele jaarvergadering 2020 van de Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) van 9-14 november 2020.

Poster #454 van het laboratorium van Alicja Copik, Ph.D. en Dr. Griff Parks van de University of Central Florida, omvat data die het potentieel ondersteunen van de combinatie van oncolytische virotherapie met PM21-NK celadoptie tegen longkanker.

Poster #454: De Oncolytische Para-influenza Virus 5 Vector verbetert het vermogen van Natural Killer-cellen tot het doden van longtumorcellen in 2D- en 3D-sferoïde culturen

Oncolytische virussen zijn virale vectoren die zich bij voorkeur richten op kankercellen, waardoor gezonde cellen intact blijven. Natural Killer (NK)-cellen zijn aangeboren immuuncellen met natuurlijke cytotoxiciteit voor zowel tumorcellen als met virus geïnfecteerde cellen. Deze studie onderzocht de combinatie van de twee onderzoekstherapieën, oncolytische virotherapie en adoptieve PM21-NK-celtherapie, waarmee de algehele doding van longkankercellen in zowel 2-dimensionale (2D) als 3-dimensionale (3D) tumorkweken werd verbeterd.

Resultaten in de 2D-culturen laten zien dat PM21-NK-cellen op efficiëntere wijze A549-cellen doden die zijn geïnfecteerd met P/V CPI-virus en de algehele snelheid van doden verhogen in vergelijking met niet-geïnfecteerde celdoelen. In 3D-culturen van A549-tumor-sferoïden, hoewel daarbij PIV5-P/V-infectie beperkt was tot de buitenste laag van de sferoïde, resulteerde de toevoeging van PM21-NK-cellen aan PIV5-P/V-geïnfecteerde sferoïden in het doden van niet alleen het geïnfecteerde oppervlak van de sferoïde, maar zette zich voort naar de niet-geïnfecteerde cellen in het midden van de sferoïde.

SITC posters zijn te zien vanaf 9 november om 8 uur 's ochtends tot de sluiting van de virtuele posterzaal op 31 december 2020.

Dit persbericht vormt een samenvatting van het gepubliceerde Engelstalige persbericht. Bij eventuele verschillen is de tekst van het Engelstalige persbericht altijd leidend.

Contacts

Kiadis:

Maryann Cimino, Sr. Manager, Corporate Affairs

Tel: +1 (617) 710-7305

m.cimino@kiadis.com









LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication:

Leon Melens (Amsterdam)

Tel: +31 538 16 427

lmelens@lifespring.nl



Optimum Strategic Communications:

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur

Tel: +44 203 950 9144

kiadis@optimumcomms.com



About Kiadis

Founded in 1997, Kiadis is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative cell-based medicines for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.kiadis.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect Kiadis' or, as appropriate, Kiadis' officers' current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ materially from those expressed, anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, regulation, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance, achievements or results to differ significantly from any anticipated or implied development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, Kiadis expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or projections, or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither Kiadis nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the anticipated or implied developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.