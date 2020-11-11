Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

YRC Worldwide to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020

Globe Newswire  
November 11, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
Share:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) announced today that Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Olivier, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will deliver a virtual company presentation on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET, at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020.

The event will be available on the YRC Worldwide website yrcw.com as a live audio webcast and as a replay for 30 days.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

Please visit our website at www.yrcw.com for more information.

Investor Contact:   Tony Carreño
    913-696-6108
    investor@yrcw.com 
     
Media Contact:   Mike Kelley
    913-696-6121
    mike.kelley@yrcw.com 

SOURCE: YRC Worldwide

 

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com