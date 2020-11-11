PT STOCK ALERT: Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pintec Technology Holdings Limited – PT

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement issued in connection with the Company's October 2018 initial public offering (the "IPO").



To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=pintec-technology-holdings-limited&id=2460 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=pintec-technology-holdings-limited&id=2460.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the November 30, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company erroneously recorded revenue earned from certain technical service fees on a net basis, rather than a gross basis; there were material weaknesses in Pintec's internal control over financial reporting related to cash advances outside the normal course of business to Jimu Group, a related party, and to a non-routine loan financing transaction with a third-party entity, Plutux Labs; as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results for fiscal 2017 and 2018 had been misstated. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

info@zhanginvestorlaw.com

tel: (800) 991-3756

