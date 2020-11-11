ePost Global LLC Completes Acquisition of International Mail and Parcel Logistics Business

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePost Global LLC, a tech-enabled global shipping solutions provider, has completed its acquisition of the International Mail and Parcel Logistics Business ("International Logistics") from R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company. ePost Global will retain International Logistics employees, customers, and vendors as it leverages emerging technology to drive innovation in the logistics industry.



"Our experienced team has a long history of helping customers simplify the complexities of international shipping" said Kelly Martinez, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at ePost Global. "I'm excited to be part of a team bringing innovation, knowledge and technical expertise to help our customers expand their global business."

As part of the acquisition, ePost Global retains critical personnel to help ensure a seamless transition for key stakeholders across the business. ePost Global will provide cost-effective global delivery solutions to its customers as it renews focus on becoming a leader in the international logistics industry.

"As a postal-qualified wholesaler, we're eager to continue providing a high level of service while unlocking new efficiencies for our customers and vendors," said Fabrizio Alvear, Vice President of Operations at ePost Global. "As we leverage our new technological expertise, we'll further enhance our platform, increase our offerings to customers and vendors, and make strides toward growing this business into the premier global delivery solutions provider."

First Midwest Bank provided the acquisition financing and Jayaram Law acted as legal counsel to ePost Global in connection with the transaction.

About ePost Global

ePost Global delivers cost-effective, global delivery solutions through strategically located processing centers throughout the United States. By combining technological and logistical expertise, ePost Global optimizes delivery workflows, enhances visibility for all phases of delivery, and simplifies international shipping complexity. To learn more about ePost Global, visit www.epostglobalshipping.com .

