Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

American Airlines to Present at 2020 Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 11, 2020 10:00am   Comments
Share:

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja will present via webcast at the 2020 Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

About American Airlines Group
American's purpose is to care for people on life's journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Investor Relations
investor.relations@aa.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com