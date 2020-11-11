9/11 Charity Pays off the Mortgages on Eleven Homes in Observance of Veterans Day

Staten Island, NY, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In observance of Veterans Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honoring those who have served our country by paying off the mortgages on the homes of eleven veterans in nine states.

All of those being honored this Veterans Day have served our country – and seven of them continued to serve as a first responder in their community.

The Smart Home program paid off the mortgage on the home of U.S. Army Captain and double-leg amputee Dan Berschinski and renovated his home to make it more accessible.

paid off the mortgage on the home of U.S. Army Captain and double-leg amputee Dan Berschinski and renovated his home to make it more accessible. The Gold Star Family Home Program eased the financial burden on three military widows raising young children by paying off their mortgages.

eased the financial burden on three military widows raising young children by paying off their mortgages. The Fallen First Responder Home Program fulfilled the mortgage on seven homes of first responders with prior or current military service who lost their lives in the line of duty.

These eleven heroes embody the Foundation's ethos of "Let Us Do Good."

"These heroes volunteered to serve their country and many continued to serve in our community. They risked and lost their lives to save the lives of strangers – people they never met. Now thanks to the support of Americans across this country – we are able to repay that sacrifice. We will ensure that the families they left behind will always have a place to call home," said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of Tunnel to Towers.

Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgages on the homes of:

U.S. Army Captain Dan Berschinski – Atlanta, GA

U.S. Army Special Forces SGT MAJ James Sartor - Peyton, CO

U.S. Army Specialist Christopher Michael Harris - Fayetteville, NC

U.S. Army SFC Reymund Transfiguracion - Lacey, WA

Sumter County Sheriff's Cpl. Andrew Gillette - Sumter, SC

Springfield Police Officer Christopher Ryan Walsh - Springfield, MO

West Peculiar Firefighter Chuck McCormick - Raymore, MO

Louisiana State Trooper - George Baker - Amite, LA

Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputy Wyatt Cooper Maser - Idaho Falls, ID

Smyrna Police Officer Christopher Eric Ewing - Acworth, GA

Philadelphia Firefighter Michael Bernstein - Philadelphia, PA

To learn more about the eleven heroes being honored today you can read each of their stories on Tunnel2Towers.org.

To support our nations catastrophically injured veterans, Gold Star families and families of Fallen First Responders please consider donating just $11 per month.

Go to Tunnel2Towers.org to find out more.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation's mission is to honor the sacrifice of FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on September 11, 2001. To date, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has spent over $250 million to honor and support our first responders and veterans and their families.

For more about the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, please visit tunnel2towers.org.

