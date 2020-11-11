Chris Dhanraj Joins CLA as Managing Principal of Investments

Tampa, FL, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen), a national professional services firm, is pleased to announce that Chris Dhanraj has joined the CLA wealth advisory team as the managing principal of investments. As part of CLA's wealth advisory leadership team, he will help oversee the firm's investment platform.

"Chris brings investment strategy and platform experience that will make CLA's wealth advisory practice even stronger," said Clayton Bland, CLA's chief wealth advisory officer. "We are excited to add Chris to our national team of wealth advisors to strengthen our fully integrated approach of financial planning, investment, tax, and risk management services."

CLA is dedicated to creating opportunities for clients while providing a seamless client experience through a goals-based financial planning approach.

"I'm thrilled to join the CLA family," said Dhanraj. "Together, we'll continue to enhance the seamless client experience and create opportunities that help clients achieve their goals."

Dhanraj has over 20 years of financial industry experience. Prior to joining CLA, he was BlackRock's head of U.S. investment strategy for iShares, leading a team that analyzed markets and macro trends to provide actionable market insights across asset classes using exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Before BlackRock, Dhanraj worked at Citigroup as the head of investment strategy for Citi Private Bank North America and was a member of the global investment committee. In this role, he helped implement asset allocation across public and private markets for private clients and family offices.

Dhanraj holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the Wharton School and a bachelor's degree in international studies from the University of Pennsylvania. He also earned a master's degree in business from Columbia Business School. In addition, he holds the following securities industry designations: Series 3, 4, 7, 24, 55, 63, and 65.

Dhanraj is an advocate for environmental conservation and diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. He is a board member of the Student Conservation Association (SCA), a nonprofit organization whose mission is to build the next generation of conservation leaders. He also serves as an adjunct professor of finance at Fairfield University.

