Media Monitoring Tools Market to Reach USD 6.51 Billion by 2027; Rising Usage of Keyhole, Agorapulse, and Awario to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global media monitoring tools market is set to gain momentum from the increasing usage of novel social listening platforms, namely, Keyhole, Awario, and Agorapulse. These help companies to boost their brand awareness. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, "Media Monitoring Tools Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software/Platform, Services), By Type (Print Media Monitoring, Broadcast Media Monitoring, Online Media Monitoring, Social Media Monitoring, Others), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Enterprise Size (Small and Large Enterprise (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Application (Customer Experience & PR Management, Real-Time Analytics, Content Management, Digital Marketing & Sales Management, Others), By Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Retail & e-commerce, IT & Telecommunication, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The report further states that the market size was USD 2.48 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.51 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Being an Increasingly Trending Topic to Accelerate Growth in 2020

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled organizations to deploy the work-from-home policy. It has therefore opened multiple growth opportunities for various media monitoring tools providers. Twitter, for instance, declared the #coronavirus is considered to be one of the most popular hashtags of 2020. It has become a trending topic on almost every social media platform. We are delivering highly authentic reports to help you evaluate the right areas for regaining business confidence.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

How will prominent companies increase customer base?

Which segment is anticipated to dominate the global market?

Will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the market negatively?

What are the current innovations and developments in the market?





Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Adoption of Novel SaaS-based Monitoring Platforms to Spur Demand

The rising adoption of state-of-the-art SaaS-based monitoring platforms or cloud-based media monitoring tools, such as LexisNexis, Meltwater, and Cision Communications Cloud is set to bolster these tools market growth in the near future. In addition to this, the rising necessity of organizations to enhance productivity and performance will augment the demand for these tools. However, integrating these tools into the existing systems is an expensive process. This factor may hinder growth.

Segment-

Online Media Monitoring Segment to Grow Rapidly Stoked by Rising Penetration of Internet

Based on type, the print media monitoring segment earned 4.5% in terms of the media monitoring tools market share in 2019. The online media monitoring segment is set to hold the largest share throughout the forthcoming years backed by the rising usage of the internet to monitor and analyze social media content, as well as the increasing adoption of connected devices.





Regional Analysis-

Presence of Reputed Media Monitoring Tools Providers to Favor Growth in North America

Regionally, in 2019, North America procured USD 0.88 billion in terms of revenue. The region is likely to dominate in the coming years fueled by the presence of several renowned media monitoring tools providers, such as Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and Hootsuite in the region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to showcase an exponential growth on account of the high demand for media tracking software tools, namely, Talkwalker, Talkwalker, Sysomos, and Synthesio from numerous SMEs.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Introducing Unique Features to Cater to Rising Consumer Demand

The market for media monitoring tools houses a large number of companies. They are mainly conducting research activities to integrate novel technologies, such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and cloud in their products. Some of the others are introducing innovative features in their pre-existing tools. Below are the two latest industry developments:

March 2020 : CrowdTangle, a social media monitoring tool owned by Facebook, unveiled a new search feature to help students and journalists track relevant information on the evolution of web trends. A user can search any term to access all the relevant data.

: CrowdTangle, a social media monitoring tool owned by Facebook, unveiled a new search feature to help students and journalists track relevant information on the evolution of web trends. A user can search any term to access all the relevant data. January 2020: Talkwalker introduced a data visualization tool named Conversation Clusters to help consumer insight analysts, PR professionals, and marketers to instantly visualize, understand, and uncover the context around any topic.

List Of Key Companies profiled in media monitoring tools market are:

Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC) (California, United States)

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

Brand24 (Florida, United States)

Buffer (California, United States)

Hootsuite (Vancouver, Canada)

Cision Ltd. (Illinois, United States)

SentiOne (Pomorskie, Poland)

Sysomos Inc. (Toronto, Canada)

Factiva (Dow Jones & Company) (New York, United States)

Meltwater (California, United States)

Sprout Social (Illinois, United States)

Zoho Corporation (Tamil Nadu, India)

Onclusive, Inc. (California, United States)

Canva (Sydney, Australia)

Critical Mention, Inc. (New York, United States)

Talkwalker (Luxembourg)

NUVI (Utah, United States)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (California, United States)

Khoros, LLC (Texas, United States)

Buzzlogix (Texas, United States)

Mentionlytics (London)

LexisNexis (New York, United States)

Amagi Corporation (New York, United States)





