Press Release – No. 53 / 2020

Zealand Pharma to participate in upcoming investor conferences

Copenhagen, DK November 10, 2020 – Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate virtually in the following investor conferences in November:

Bryan, Garnier & Co European Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, November 16, 2020

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Fireside chat: 10:15 a.m. ET/ 3:15 p.m. GMT/ 4:15 p.m. CET

Nordea Innovation Seminar

Date: Wednesday, November 25/26, 2020

A live webcast of the Jefferies event will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investor section of the Company's website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events-presentations . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website following the presentation.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand's robust pipeline of investigational medicines includes three candidates in late stage development, and one candidate being reviewed for regulatory approval in the United States. Zealand markets V-Go®, an all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes. License collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and Alexion Pharmaceuticals create opportunity for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide therapeutics.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in New York, Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mads Kronborg

Head of Investor Relations & Communication

Phone: +45 5060 3707

Email: mkronborg@zealandpharma.com

For U.S. Media

David Rosen

Argot Partners

Phone: 212-600-1902

Email: media@zealandpharma.com