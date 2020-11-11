Dominic Palumbo announces the release of 'Tainted Chalice'

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A strikingly beautiful woman and a young and recently ordained Catholic priest felt an instant magnetic attraction between them after serendipitous encounter. Where would this spark lead? Would romance still develop despite their forbidden love? Readers are set to find out in Dominic Palumbo's debut novel, "Tainted Chalice" (published by Xlibris AU).

The story follows the lives of Emily Grey and Father Matteo da Luca. Matteo's story begins in a small Wheatbelt town in Western Australia. After being ordained a Catholic priest, he is assigned as parish priest in Perth. Meanwhile, Emily is studying at the University of Western Australia. She discovers that law is a mistaken career choice and with the help of a good friend, she switches to classical voice training under the tutelage of a retired but world-renowned opera diva. On their very first meeting, Emily instantly falls in love with Father Matteo. What follows is a journey into a relationship that is based on music rather than sexual desires. Despite the dilemmas, they become inextricably entwined by their special gift — their singing voices.

"My novel, ‘Tainted Chalice' has a central love story between the protagonists who grapple to make their forbidden relationship work," Palumbo describes, on what makes the book unique. "It has the two essential elements that comprise every romance novel: a central love story and an emotionally satisfying and optimistic ending. The novel also contains a robust and sweeping musical sub-story that works to bind the protagonists to each other by strengthening and clarifying their relationship."

"Tainted Chalice" takes a different look at love and romantic relationships, while also touching on relevant issues such as racial vilification, domestic violence and institutional abuse. To purchase a copy of the book, visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/813110-tainted-chalice.

"Tainted Chalice"

By Dominic Palumbo

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 294 pages | ISBN 9781984506788

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 294 pages | ISBN 9781984506771

E-Book | 294 pages | ISBN 9781984506764

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dominic Palumbo is a retired physicist and ICT expert. He has devoted many years in research, and as a lecturer in these fields. He has no previous publishing (fiction) history except for scientific publications relating to his fields of expertise. "Tainted Chalice" is his first novel.

Xlibris Publishing Australia, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider dedicated to serving Australian authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibrispublishing.com.au or call 1-800-844-927 to receive a free publishing guide.

