SurveyMonkey to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
November 10, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ:SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced senior management will present to the investment community and host virtual individual and small group meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

10th Annual Needham Virtual SaaS 1x1 Conference
Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020
*One-on-one and small group investor meetings only

Credit Suisse's 24th Annual Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Wells Fargo TMT Summit
Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020

UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2020

A live and archived webcast of the presentations will be available on the investor relations section of the SurveyMonkey website, https://investor.surveymonkey.com.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback. The company's platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey's products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gary J. Fuges, CFA
investors@surveymonkey.com

Media Contact:
Sandra Gharib
pr@surveymonkey.com

Source: SurveyMonkey Inc.

Primary Logo

