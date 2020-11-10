Real Estate Hall of Famer Brian Buffini will Kick-Off the 2020 REALTORS® Virtual Conference & Expo with 'Strategies for Success in 2021'

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian Buffini will share his industry insights with nearly 45,000 brokers, agents and staff worldwide at the 2020 REALTORS® Conference & Expo, hosted by the National Association of REALTORS®. Opening the nation's largest annual real estate event, Buffini, Chairman and Founder of Buffini & Company, will reveal a path to success in a real estate market that is constantly evolving. Agents will learn how the market and the industry have shifted and what needs to be done to adapt and succeed in this ever-evolving space.

Buffini will walk agents through the current state of the market and the current state of the real estate industry, identifying new patterns of home buyers and sellers, and addressing the inventory shortage. And, for the first time ever, Buffini will lay out a complete career path for real estate agents from the day they get their real estate license to becoming an industry leader, and each step in-between.

Buffini & Company, the largest training and coaching company in North America, will also have a virtual presence at the 2020 REALTORS® Conference & Expo. The company will provide virtual opportunities for agents to learn more about the strategies and tips shared by Brian.

For more information on this virtual event and how to attend, visit conference.realtor.

What: "Conference Kick-Off Featuring Brian Buffini," an hour-long session on how to prepare for 2021 with strategies and tips for success.

Who: Brian Buffini, Chairman and Founder, Buffini & Company.

Where: 2020 REALTORS® Conference & Expo (Virtual)

When: Monday, November 16, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. CT

About Brian Buffini

Brian Buffini, chairman and founder for Buffini & Company, was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, emigrated to San Diego, California in 1986, where he became the classic American rags-to-riches story. Discovering real estate, Brian quickly became one of the nation's top real estate agents working a non-traditional methodology based on building long-term relationships with clients. Today, he travels the world sharing a message of encouragement about how to "live the good life." His wit, wisdom and motivational style make him a dynamic speaker and podcast host, adept at helping people tap into their full potential and achieve their dreams. He is a New York Times, Amazon and Wall Street Journal best-seller with his latest book, "The Emigrant Edge." Learn more at brianbuffini.com.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest coaching and training company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company's comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please email media@buffiniandcompany.com.

