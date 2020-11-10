Houston-based American AllWaste continues rapid expansion in Southwest with acquisition of Austin-based Walker Aero Enterprises

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American AllWaste LLC announced today the acquisition of Austin-based Walker Aero Enterprises LLC and its affiliated companies, including JV Dirt & Loam, Daisy Works and Sheridan Environmental.



"Our goal at AllWaste is to build the premier nonhazardous liquid waste business in the southern United States," said Kevin Charlton, co-chairman of AllWaste holding company NewHold Enterprises. "It has become clear that adding a market-leading composting capability is critical to our strategy. We're very pleased to welcome Walker Aero to the AllWaste family."

The acquisition of Walker Aero will allow AllWaste to divert waste from landfills and instead recycle, reuse or resell materials as compost. This both reduces company costs and is a more sustainable approach.

"This acquisition will not only strengthen our market position, but also our standing as good corporate citizens and stewards of the environment," said American AllWaste CEO Darrell Rogers. "We recognize the reuse of waste material is a rising expectation of regulators, customers and the communities we serve, and this acquisition moves us solidly in an even more environmentally-friendly direction."

Walker Aero co-founder and President Phillip S. McCammon V will continue with AllWaste as general manager of JV Dirt & Loam.

"American AllWaste's acquisition of the Walker Aero family of companies is an exciting step forward," said McCammon. "The resources of both companies combined will create a powerful presence in the Texas municipal and liquid waste markets. I look forward to joining the AllWaste management team and helping to grow the company into the premier service provider in Texas."

About American AllWaste LLC

American AllWaste specializes in nonhazardous liquid waste transportation and disposal, utility infrastructure cleaning and inspection, and on-site dewatering services. Typical customers are from municipal, commercial and industrial sectors. The company specializes in rapid response, offering 24/7 emergency services. Currently operating in Houston, Austin and Beaumont, Texas, and Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, and Nashville, Tennessee, American AllWaste is rapidly expanding its footprint in the Southern United States. For more information, visit www.allwastecorp.com.

About NewHold

NewHold is a holding company focused on long-term ownership and growth of North American, middle-market industrial and services companies. Established in 2017, NewHold operates through platforms that are built through acquisitions and organic growth of such companies. Each platform strategy is led by an experienced industry executive and is targeted to reach a minimum of $30 million to $50 million of EBITDA. NewHold's investors consist primarily of family offices seeking long-term capital appreciation through ownership and growth of middle-market, industry-leading companies. For more information, visit www.newholdllc.com.

