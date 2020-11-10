New York, New York, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Film Academy ("NYFA") will kick off the first day of Transgender Awareness Week with an online Q&A with award-winning director Asher Jelinsky to discuss the making of their short film Miller & Son, how the film addresses issues that members of the transgender community face, tips and tricks for navigating the festival circuit, and more.

Miller & Son stars Jesse James Keitel of the upcoming ABC series Big Sky as a transwoman mechanic who lives between running her family's auto shop during the day and expressing her femininity at night until an unforeseen event threatens the balance of her compartmentalized life.

Jelinsky's film premiered at the prestigious Clermont Ferrand International Short Film Festival in France and garnered the highest accolades in student awards--- Best Live-Action Film at the BAFTA Student Film Awards and Gold Medal in the Narrative Domestic category at the Student Academy Awards. They have previously received the Franklin J. Schaffner Fellow Award for Directing, presented by AFI Fest, and are currently developing their first feature and TV pilot.

The online Q&A with Jelinsky is produced by NYFA and hosted by NYFA's Film Festival Department in association with the LGBTQI+ Club and the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council Programming Subcommittees. The event will be moderated by NYFA's Director of Film Festivals, Crickett Rumley, and NYFA Los Angeles' LGBTQI+ Club President, Fernanda Belmar.

"Miller & Son blew me away with its elegance, emotion, and authenticity from the first time I saw it at the BAFTA Student Film Awards in July 2019," shared Rumley. "I am honored to be able to interview Asher about the film, its incredible success, and to share this platform with the president of our LGBTQI+ Club, especially during such an important week for the transgender community."

The online Q&A with Asher Jelinsky will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time and 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The webinar is free to join; to register, click here.

For more information about Miller & Son, and to view the film, click here.

About New York Film Academy

New York Film Academy ("NYFA") is a leading film, media and performing arts college that offers hands-on intensive undergraduate and graduate degree programs, certificates, and workshops across a multitude of areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, South Beach/Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), Beijing and Shanghai (China), and more. Its programs are accelerated and NYFA students can complete a four-year BFA degree in three years. NYFA's online program offerings allow students the opportunity to advance their creative and technical skills in NYFA's "Hands-Online Workshops," available across NYFA's visual, media, and performing arts disciplines.

NYFA is regionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is an accredited institutional member of the National Association of Schools of Art and Design (NASAD). These accreditations extend to all NYFA campuses in the United States and overseas.

For more information, please visit nyfa.edu.

Attachments

Katie Skelly New York Film Academy (212) 674-4300 katie.skelly@nyfa.edu