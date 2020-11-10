Battery Materials Market to Hit USD 83.43 Billion by 2026; Growing Demand for Lithium-ion Batteries to Propel Market, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Fortune Business Insights™, the global battery materials market size is predicted to reach USD 83.43 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The report titled " Battery Materials Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid), By Material (Lithium-Ion {Cathode [LCO, NMC, NCA, LMO, LFP]), Anode [Artificial Graphite, Natural Graphite], Electrolyte, Separator), (Lead Acid {Cathode, Anode, Electrolyte, Separator}), By Application, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" explores the market size stood at USD 44.25 billion in 2018. The research report focuses and elaborates on the definition, types, applications, and major players in detail. Deep analysis of battery materials market status, competition pattern, enterprise, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise Products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics, and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been studied and provided within the synopsis.

The growing demand for lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries will accelerate this market revenue during the forecast period. Lithium-ion batteries are extensively used for high energy density in automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics applications. In addition, the enhanced compatibility and reliability of Li-ion batteries have led to the demand for cathode battery materials, which, in turn, will boost the battery materials market trends in the forthcoming years.





Worldwide COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

List of Top Companies Profiled in Battery Materials Market Report:

NICHIA CORPORATION

NEI Corporation

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Targray Technology International

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Shanghai Shanshan Tech Co., Ltd.

Kureha Corporation





Market Driver :

Stellar Demand for Consumer Electronics to Aid Market Expansion

The growing demand for computers, TVs, mobile phones, and other electronic devices has led to the high production of electronics, which in turn, will spur opportunities for the battery materials market during the forecast period. The increasing technological advancements and surge in the gaming industry will contribute positively to the market share for battery materials in the forthcoming years.

Moreover, the growing demand for smartphones, laptops, smart electronic wearables, digital cameras, and tablets will enable fuel demand for battery materials. In addition, the rising investments by major companies for the development of efficient and batteries will provide impetus to the market. Nonetheless, people's reliance on smartphones and portable power banks will spur lucrative opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.





Regional Analysis:

High Adoption of Electric Vehicle to Bolster Growth in North America

The market in North America in North America stood at USD 8.4 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the high adoption of electric vehicles in the region.

Furthermore, the growing demand for consumer electronics will boost the market in the region. Moreover, the growing investments in renewable and electric vehicle industries will spur sales opportunities for the market in North America. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the rapid urbanization and industrialization. The increasing consumer spending on electronic goods will aid the market in the Asia Pacific.





Key Industry Development:

February 2020: BASF announced opening a new battery material manufacturing facility plant in Schwarzheide, Germany to enlarge the European electric vehicle value chain. The production hub will produce CAM (cathode active materials) with capacity allowing approximately 400,000 fully electric vehicles supply per year with BASF's battery materials.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends in Global Market Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

Global Battery Materials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Battery Type, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Global Battery Materials Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Battery Type

Lithium-Ion Lead Acid Others



TOC Continued…!





