Incontinence Care Products Market to Witness Remarkable Growth USD 24.35 billion by 2026; Increasing Geriatric Population and their Vulnerability to Incontinence Will Propel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global incontinence care products market size is prophesized to reach a value of USD 24.35 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% by 2026, between 2019 to 2026. This is attributable to the increasing geriatric population and the prevalence of incontinence problems among them. The market was valued at USD 14.30 billion in 2018. World Health Organization predicts about 120 million people in China will be above 80 years by the end of 2050. Such predictions will lead to surge in the number of patients with incontinence problems, thus propelling the incontinence care products market trends. Europe dominated the market with USD 4.94 billion earned in 2018. This is owing to the rise in demand for urinary catheters, coupled with the increasing demand for disposable incontinent devices.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

May 2019: Kimberly-Clark announced the launch of Poise UltraThin Active Collection, a range of pads and liners with wings for more stability among women.

November 2017: Essity introduced New ConfioAir Breathable Technology that will be used in the manufacturing of all the company's briefs, underpants, and other incontinence products

July 2019: Suominen Corporation launched FIBRELLA Combo, offering excellent fluid management and top sheet softness.

March 2017: Hartmann Group announced the acquisition of Procter & Gamble's Lindor in Spain and Portugal. Lindor is a well-known brand of adult incontinence products.





Government Supported Awareness Programs Will Help Augment Growth

The launch of new and advanced personal hygiene products for incontinence disorders is a major factor propelling the overall incontinence care products market growth. Moreover, the rise in awareness about incontinence products, supported by governments, is expected to increase the incontinence devices market size in the forecast period.

Apart from this, the popularity of home care services and the presence of online retail shops and the e-commerce industry will also attract high incontinence care products market revenue in the coming years.





Europe Market is Dominating on Account of Rising Number of Consumers Purchasing Urinary Catheters

Geographically, Europe dominated the market with USD 4.94 billion earned in 2018. This is owing to the rise in demand for urinary catheters, coupled with the increasing demand for disposable incontinent devices. Besides this, the government favoring home care services and providing educational programs is also anticipated to helped attract high incontinence devices market revenue to this region.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness robust growth on account of an increase in disposable incomes of people, a rising number of geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of incontinence in the region.





Companies to Primarily Focus on Odor Control and Soft Touch of their Products

Major incontinence device market manufacturers are emphasizing on introducing new technologies to improve the quality of their products. Main objective of players is to focus on factors such as odor control, soft touch, and leakage-free qualities of the incontinence care products.





Key Vendors of the Incontinence Care Products Market Include:

Procter & Gamble.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

PAUL HARTMANN AG

ConvaTec Inc.

Wellspect HealthCare (Dentsply Sirona)

Essity

Coloplast Corp

Ontex

Domtar Corporation

BD

Hollister Incorporated





Incontinence Care Products Market Segmentations:

By Product Type

• Non-Absorbents

o Catheters

o Slings

o Drainage Bags

o Stimulation Devices

o Others

• Absorbents

o Underwear & Briefs

o Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors

o Pads & Guards

By Gender

• Male

• Female

By Usage

• Reusable

• Disposable

By Distribution Channel

• Institutional Sales

• Retail Stores

• Online Channels

By Geography

• North America (the U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East and Africa (South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





