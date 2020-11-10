MIND CTI Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

YOQNEAM, Israel, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIND C.T.I. LTD. – (NASDAQGM:MNDO), a leading provider of convergent end-to-end prepaid/postpaid billing and customer care product based solutions for service providers, unified communications analytics and call accounting solutions for enterprises as well as enterprise messaging solutions, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.



The following will summarize our major achievements in the third quarter of 2020, as well as our business. Full financial results can be found in the Company News section of our website at http://www.mindcti.com/company/news/ and in our Form 6-K.

Q3 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenues were $5.9 million, compared to $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2019, with the increase attributed to the acquisition of GTX GmbH in September 2019, which generated revenues of approximately $1.0 million during the quarter.

Operating income was $1.4 million, compared to $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income was $1.4 million, or $0.07 per share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.06 per share in the third quarter of 2019.

Cash flow from operating activities was $1.9 million, compared to $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

New win and multiple follow-on orders

Cash position was $14.7 million as of September 30, 2020.

Nine Months Financial Highlights

Revenues were $17.6 million, compared to $16.0 million in the first nine months of 2019, with the increase attributed to the acquisition of GTX GmbH in September 2019, which generated revenues of approximately $2.8 million during the first nine months of 2020 and to the acquisition of Message Mobile GmbH in March 2019, which generated revenues of approximately $1.3 million during the first quarter of 2020.

Operating income was $4.1 million, or 24% of total revenues, compared to $3.8 million, or 24% of total revenues in the first nine months of 2019.

Net income was $4.0 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to $3.7 million, or $0.19 per share in the first nine months of 2019.

Cash flows from operating activities in the first nine months of 2020 was $4.2 million, compared to $5.4 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Monica Iancu, MIND CTI CEO, commented: "The environment remains challenging as described in the last few years' previous press releases. Communications service providers continue to face major challenges. Moreover, some of them are experiencing additional negative impact on revenues from reduction in tourism, associated with COVID-19. They are expected to develop new services and offer multi-play discounted bundles and at the same time they attempt to reduce their costs. While there is demand for our products and services, most processes are constantly delayed, and competition is fierce. As previously stated, during our over twenty years of operation, we have experienced challenging market conditions and we executed successfully in shifting our focus towards new opportunities."

Impact of COVID-19

We experience the effect of the pandemic in all areas of our business, mainly due to the delays in the pace of ongoing implementation rollouts in all our lines of business, due to lockdowns and other COVID-19 related measures. Also, due to the general economic uncertainty, the majority of our customers, both enterprises and carriers, are restricting their budgets.

Revenue Distribution for Q3 2020

The Americas represented 43%, Europe represented 51% (including the Message Mobile and GTX revenues in Germany that represented 38%) and the rest of the world represented 6% of total revenues.

Customer care and billing software totaled $3.05 million, or 52% of total revenues, enterprise messaging and payment solutions were $2.25 million, or 38% of total revenues, and enterprise call accounting software totaled $ 0.6 million, or 10% of our total revenues.

Licenses totaled $0.3 million, or 6% of total revenues, while maintenance and additional services were $5.6 million, or 94% of total revenues.

Revenue Distribution for Nine Months 2020

The Americas represented 45%, Europe represented 50% (including the Message Mobile and GTX revenues in Germany that represented 37%) and the rest of the world represented 5% of total revenues.

Customer care and billing software totaled $9.1 million, or 52% of total revenues, enterprise messaging and payment solutions were $6.5 million, or 37% of total revenues, and enterprise call accounting software totaled $2 million, or 11% of our total revenues.

Licenses totaled $1.1 million, or 6% of total revenues, while maintenance and additional services were $16.5 million, or 94% of total revenues

New Win

The new win is with an African alternative carrier that provides data services to corporates across all industries. The MINDBill solution was selected after a lengthy process based on our proven successful deployment and open architecture for interfacing with the various network elements, CRM, fulfillment and ERP. MIND will provide them the B2B billing required to achieve a competitive advantage and differentiate their brand with sophisticated rating schemes, tailor-made packages targeting specific market segments and business processes to support future market penetration. MIND BSS will facilitate the compelling needs to prevent revenue loss, to ensure that all the services are billed, to handle disputes and to provide a structured dunning process.

Message Mobile GmbH 2019 Results

As previously announced, after reviewing the revenue recognition methodology for messaging and mobile payment transactions, based on the key principal-versus-agent considerations under ASC 606, Revenues from Contract with Customers, we concluded to recognize revenues from Message Mobile's mobile payments line of business on a "net basis" instead of a "gross basis". Consequently, only our share in the processed transactions is recognized as revenues.

As a result of the above, our consolidated revenues for Q2 2019 were $5.7 million instead of $6.0 million (Message Mobile being $1.6 million instead of $1.9 million) and the consolidated cost of revenues were $2.9 million instead of $3.2 million (Message Mobile being $1.3 million instead of $1.6 million).

Our consolidated revenues for Q3 2019 were $5.8 million instead of $6.1 million (Message Mobile being $1.7 million instead of $2.0 million) and the consolidated cost of revenues were $2.7 million instead of $3.0 million (Message Mobile being $1.3 million instead of $1.6 million).

All the other metrics, including gross profit, operating income and cash, are unchanged from the preliminary amounts announced in 2019.

About MIND

MIND CTI Ltd. is a leading provider of convergent end-to-end billing and customer care product-based solutions for service providers, unified communications analytics and call accounting solutions for enterprises as well as enterprise messaging solutions. MIND provides a complete range of billing applications for any business model (license, SaaS, managed service or complete outsourced billing service) for Wireless, Wireline, Cable, IP Services and Quad-play carriers. A global company, with over twenty years of experience in providing solutions to carriers and enterprises, MIND operates from offices in the United States, Romania, Germany and Israel.

