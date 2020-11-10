UPDATE -- With Days to Go, Phoenix is Excited to Receive Mega Latin Pop Star Noel Schajris from the Duet Sin Bandera who will be Performing Live at La Flor De Calabaza in Downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Flor De Calabaza in Downtown Phoenix announced today singer and songwriter Noel Schajris, formerly of Sin Bandera, will be performing live on their stage Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 pm and Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 9:00 pm. La Flor de Calabaza Latin Lounge is located at 705 N 1st Street, Phoenix, AZ. VIP tickets are on sale now and available at the venue, or by calling (602) 730-8533. Additional performances will include Blackbox on Friday and Rastas Band on Saturday, as well as a special presentation by Paulina Manzo.



About Noel Schajris

Noel Schajris is an Argentine-born singer, songwriter, and pianist based in Mexico. He made his solo album debut with Cita en las Nubes (1999) on Sony Music México, then joined forces with fellow singer/songwriter Leonel García to form the duo Sin Bandera. Sin Bandera's music featured Schajris on piano, García on guitar, and both of them on vocals. The name "Sin Bandera" means Without a Flag. Leonel García and Noel Schajris chose the name to portray their feelings that love and music do not have a flag. The duo used their music to spread that message that we are one, and that love is the fundamental energy that gives sense to all.

In 2007 the duo split up and Noel Schajris subsequently resumed his enormously successful solo career, recording his second album, "Uno No Es Uno," in 2009. "My Present" is the name of his new album. The first 10 songs have been released and the second part with 10 more songs was released on November 6, 2020.

In his more than 20-year career, Noel Schajris has made five albums with Sin Bandera and seven as a solo artist. Many songs have come to life in his voice and in different genres. The one thing that has never changed since he was a teenager is his love for the piano. Noel Schajris' recently released album "My Present" has 20 songs. 10 were recently released and the remaining songs was released on November 6.

www.noelschajris.fan

www.sinbandera.com.mx/en/

Friday, November 13, 2020 10:00 pm and Saturday, November 14, 2020 9:00 pm

This is a Covid restricted event. Everyone attending must wear a mask and La Flor de Calabaza Latin Lounge will be providing hand sanitizer. Parties are encouraged to stay together as a unit, and seating will be limited due to social distancing guidelines suggested by the CDC. Prior to the event La Flor de Calabaza Latin Lounge will be disinfected by No Virus Arizona of Phoenix AZ www.novirusarizona.com.

Older adults and people who have certain underlying conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 illness.

Media Contact:

Gabe Rodriguez

(623) 261-9046