Dan Short compares the theories of William James and the therapeutic accomplishments of Milton Erickson in new book

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dan Short discusses his ideas on the most likely source of inspiration behind the genius of Milton Erickson by turning to, William James, in his new book, "From William James to Milton Erickson: The Care of Human Consciousness" (published by Archway Publishing)

The book explores topics, such as truth, freedom of choice, unconscious cognition, and then uses the psychological discoveries of William James to help explain "the clinical brilliance" of Milton Erickson. Short posits that both individuals have remained somewhat of an enigma, even many decades after their deaths. But the author goes on to suggest that a more nuanced picture emerges upon an examination of James' "intellectual genius" on the clinical work of Milton Erickson.

"This book provides practical tools for those who have dedicated their lives to helping others, but also the type of penetrating insights that have the potential to change one's own life," Short says.

"From William James to Milton Erickson" is available for purchase online on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/William-James-Milton-Erickson-Consciousness/dp/1480891622

"From William James to Milton Erickson"

By Dan Short

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 312 pages | ISBN 9781480891623

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 312 pages | ISBN 9781480891630

E-Book | 312 pages | ISBN 9781480891647

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Dan Short, Ph.D., is currently director of the Milton H. Erickson Institute of Phoenix, which provides ongoing training to therapists in Phoenix as well as international seminars. In addition to his current research activities in Ericksonian hypnosis, he has served as assistant director for the Milton H. Erickson Foundation and chief archivist for the Milton H. Erickson archival holdings. Before this, Short was the executive editor of the Milton H. Erickson Foundation Newsletter and a core trainer in the Foundation's intensive training programs. Short is the lead author of "Hope and Resiliency," in co-authorship with Betty Alice Erickson and Roxanna Erickson Klein. He is also the author of "Transformational Relationships" and numerous professional articles, book chapters and other publications, having recently collaborated with Roxanna Erickson Klein to define Ericksonian psychotherapy in the SAGE Encyclopedia of Counselling and Theory. Currently teaching clinical hypnosis at the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine, Short provides supervision of professionals in the United States and abroad, presenting seminars and workshops as visiting faculty at institutes around the world.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

