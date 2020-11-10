New memoir narrates one woman's story of living with a rare disability and how she did not let the disease beat her

SYDNEY, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Debuting author Shano Seamand offers readers an inspiring true story of hope and resilience in her autobiography titled "Let Me Be Your Voice" (published by Balboa Press AU).

This memoir shares the author's experiences of being diagnosed with and living with Friedreich's Ataxia (FA), a genetic condition that affects the nervous system and causes movement problems. Here, Seamand shares her story of discovering her disability and how she overcame the odds. After struggling for years to find the right support, Seamand is unwavering in her journey to get better and prove others wrong.

"Friedreich's Ataxia is a rare disability with very little public awareness," the author states. "I want to be that voice to bring awareness and motivate and inspire others."

"Let Me Be Your Voice" aims to encourage those suffering from FA and other degenerative diseases to never give up hope. By sharing her story, she wishes to educate others about the disease and improve understanding of the condition.

Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/818601-let-me-be-your-voice to get a copy of the book.

"Let Me Be Your Voice"

By Shano Seamand

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 50 pages | ISBN 9781504322492

E-Book | 50 pages | ISBN 9781504322553

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Shano Seamand is a young female living with a degenerative genetic disorder known as Friedreich's Ataxia. She was raised between Iran and Kurdistan until the age of 12 where she moved to Australia. Seamand experienced a normal childhood and showed no signs of having a degenerative disorder. She lived a normal life, running around and helping out her family. Her life was changed forever when she started having various health issues. A diagnosis of Friedreich's Ataxia at the age of 13 was made which threw her life upside down. Suddenly, she was a child with a serious disorder, which she was kept in the dark about. After hearing from multiple doctors that there was no hope, Seamand took her health into her own hands and began her journey to prove people wrong. She is no longer a child, but a strong woman determined to be independent and do things her own way. Readers may follow Seamand and her journey on her social media page @shanokurd'.

