DangoBuds Reviews - High-Tech Earbuds hit the market

Behind the creative term DangoBuds are wireless earbuds. The in-ear earbuds are connected to the respective devices via a Bluetooth connection. This makes all cables superfluous, which connected so far the in-ear earbuds with one another or the cell phone. The cell phone is also a good keyword for this product. According to the manufacturer, the DangoBuds have a built-in microphone. The microphone transmits your voice during telephone conversations. This way you can listen to music or make phone calls with the earbuds.

Since the in-ears are in your ears, the person you are talking to can also be sure that parts of the conversation cannot be overheard. For the energy supply the earbuds use the charging station, which also serves as storage. In addition, a USB charging cable type C is included in the scope of delivery, so that the batteries in both in-ear headphones can be recharged quickly.

Why do I need these earbuds?

The in-ear earbuds DangoBuds address different target groups. The first target group of buyers includes all people who are annoyed by the cables of the in-ear earbuds for a longer time. Often the cables come into conflict with the hair or even the clothing. In everyday life, this is quickly perceived as a hindrance and limits the fun of listening to music or the latest episode of the favourite series. In the future, the missing cable will also save you having to untangle the cables. This is part of the daily routine for the majority of all users of classic headphones. Based on these few examples alone, it is easy to understand why DangoBuds buyers want to save time in using the product.

A second target group includes all people who are active in sports. In the gym, while cycling or jogging, the cables were sometimes rather annoying or fluttered with every gust of wind in the face. However, the individual in-ear headphones can not only solve this problem. The manufacturer advertises the DangoBuds as Active Noise Cancelling headphones. Disturbing everyday noises such as traffic or the voices of bystanders are to be filtered out simply by the technology. This technology is not completely infallible. Running next to a noisy construction site also takes Active Noise Cancelling to its limits. Click here and discover the current discount!

DangoBuds evaluation and recommendation

The DangoBuds are connected via Bluetooth to devices like:

- Smartphones

- Laptops

- tablets or

- Computers

connected. If the devices lack Bluetooth, the connection cannot be established and the transmission of audio signals to the earbuds fails. Due to the continuous development of Bluetooth, the synchronization of the sound in both in-ear earbuds is no problem. The signals should reach both your left and right ear simultaneously. Listening to music or making phone calls should therefore work just as well as with wired headphones.

The manufacturer also refers to the built-in HD microphone several times in the product description on the website. The transmission of your voice should therefore reach your conversation partners just as clearly and distinctly. The microphone also focuses on the voice and should filter out most of the ambient noise. Even in large groups of people you should be able to have a conversation without raising your voice. There are also advantages to having the microphone placed directly in the headphones. With wired earbuds, the microphone often had to be repositioned several times during the conversation so that your voice is not muffled by your hair or clothing.

The manufacturer enables the DangoBuds to be charged directly in the storage box. This has the advantage that both batteries of the earbuds receive new energy at the same time. The batteries also last for several hours, so recharging does not necessarily have to be done every day. No power plug is used for the charging process itself, only a type C USB cable. The cable is included in the delivery. Except for the power consumption there are no direct follow-up costs with the purchase of the DangoBuds.

DangoBuds technical facts

- Wireless Bluetooth connection

- integrated HD microphone for telephone calls

- Charging the battery via USB Type-C

- Active Noise Cancelling included

- stable connection with up to 10 meters distance to the device

DangoBuds reviews and opinions

The company that offers the DangoBuds for sale uses the existing sales site on the Internet to highlight the advantages of the earbuds such as listening to music without wires. However, there are two points that are also met with criticism from users who express their opinion about this product on the Internet.

The first point concerns the earbuds' Active Noise Cancelling technology. Based on the manufacturer's description, this feature is presented as more solid than what the buyers experience in everyday life. To banish the complete ambient noise from the ears to 100% is not possible with the DangoBuds. On the other hand, you can listen to music or concentrate on a podcast much better on your way to work or school in public transport. The distractions caused by other voices are significantly reduced with the Noise Cancelling.

The second point shows up at the stable Bluetooth connection promised by the manufacturer, which is to be present up to a distance of 10 meters to the device. Here the largest deviations to the manufacturer promises show up in the opinions of the buyers. In an open-plan office it is possible for you to get up without the cell phone and still be able to listen to music or make phone calls. If there are several walls in between or if you want to adjust the machine in the laundry room, the connection can break despite the distance of less than 10 meters. With this feature of the earbuds you have to experiment a little bit at the beginning, so that you know how far away you can go before for example a phone call becomes impossible. Visit the official website to see more customer reviews!

What about the DangoBuds quality?

The manufacturer of the DangoBuds comes from the USA. Whether the earbuds are manufactured there or at another location, the supplier leaves open in the descriptions. Descriptions that are to be taken as an indicator for the quality of the products, such as Made in Germany, are completely missing on the website. As with any technical device, you should take a close look at the workmanship of the products you receive after ordering. If you see any defects in the materials or sharp edges where you could injure yourself, it is better to make use of the existing right of exchange.

Where can I buy DangoBuds?

DangoBuds are currently only sold through the website created by the manufacturer. On the website you have the opportunity to inform yourself about the product and then with just one click you can get to the order form for the ear buds. If you decide to buy the earbuds at the moment, you can benefit from discounts between 50 and 66%. The earbuds are available for listening to music or making phone calls with one pair as well as a set of two, three or four of the DangoBuds in one delivery. If you would like to keep a pair in reserve or give them to your partner or friends, the purchase of the sets is the perfect opportunity to do so.

As a means of payment you can use credit cards like:

- Visa

- American Express or

- Mastercard

use. If you have your own Paypal account, you can also use it to complete the payment. For the delivery to Germany you have to expect higher shipping costs. From the time of the successful delivery the 30-day right of return begins, which the merchant grants you. This also applies to small packages that were left with a neighbor. If you are out of town at this time, you may want to ask a friend to pick up the package so that you don't exceed the exchange deadline if necessary. Visit the official website here to find a discounted price!

Who is the supplier of the product?

With the offerer of the DangoBuds earbuds it concerns:

Name: Quality Performance Limited

377 Valley Road # 1123

Clifton, 07013 New Jersey

USA

Support E-Mail: support@buydangobuds.com

Phone:

United States and Canada (Toll Free): 866 206 0629

United Kingdom: 033 0818 0883

Australia & New Zealand: (02) 5133 5689

For the return shipment the manufacturer grants you a period of 30 days. Only shipments that contain unopened original packaging will be refunded. If you are planning a return, you should hurry to the post office to ensure that the 30-day return policy does not expire.

General information about earbuds

Wireless earbuds like the DangoBuds presented here have become very fashionable in recent years. Companies like Apple continue to set the tone in the market. With these branded products, customers have to pay for the image, so prices often remain unaffordable for people with low incomes. Companies like the manufacturers of the dango buds offer a comparable or even identical technology at significantly lower prices. The purchase of these earbuds is therefore also interesting for people who do not just want to rely on the hype around a product, but would like to convince themselves of the advantages first.

One of the biggest advantages of wireless earbuds is that they now work together seamlessly. The individual in-ears as well as the devices can be connected within a few moments via Bluetooth. You usually have to establish this connection only once, because the devices will recognize the in-ears later on by themselves. A second area that has been improved in recent years is the hold in the ears. Today, losing one or even both earbuds during sports or other activities is hardly associated with an increased risk. The improved suitability for everyday use further increases the benefits of these products, making the switch to wireless in-ear earbuds even easier for buyers.

Known FAQ about this product

Q: HOW CAN THE DANGOBUDS BE CONNECTED TO A CELL PHONE OR NOTEBOOK?

A: The DangoBuds can be wirelessly connected via Bluetooth to your smartphone or tablet. There is no alternative to using Bluetooth. If one of your devices does not have this radio connection, no cable can be attached alternatively. Before buying DangoBuds you should therefore check whether the existing devices have Bluetooth.

Q: DO THE HEADPHONES WORK WITHOUT BLUETOOTH?

A: The DangoBuds only work by connecting via Bluetooth. There is no possibility to connect the earbuds by cable. Whether your devices have Bluetooth can be easily determined by checking the manual.

Q: ARE THE HEADPHONES SUITABLE FOR MAKING PHONE CALLS?

A: The DangoBuds have a built-in HD microphone. It records your voice while you speak and transmits it to your conversation partner. In addition to making phone calls, you can also use the earbuds to make phone calls. The Active Noise Cancelling technology also ensures a clear reception.

Q: DOES THE CONNECTION TO THE HEADPHONES DRAIN THE BATTERY OF THE DEVICES FASTER?

A: The DangoBuds have separate batteries. The additional energy consumption due to the connection to the earbuds is therefore minimal. The batteries in the in-ears themselves also consume very little energy, which keeps energy consumption very low.

Q: WHAT ENERGY SOURCE DO THE DANGOBUDS USE?

A: DangoBuds use rechargeable batteries to listen to music and make phone calls. Each of the earbuds has a separate battery. The charging station is already in the storage box, so you don't have to spend a lot of time recharging. There you simply insert the in-ears. The charging indicator shows you if the battery is already fully charged. If the battery is fully charged, the indicator turns green and you can use the DangoBuds as usual. The charging stations in turn get their power from a handy USB type-C cable. This cable is already included in the delivery, so there are no additional costs.

Q: HOW MUCH TIME IS NEEDED FOR THE RECHARGE?

A: The manufacturer of the DangoBuds states that it takes between 40 and 50 minutes to fully charge the batteries. The charging station and the required USB charging cable type C are part of the offer. If you are using a laptop for charging, the charging station can only access the energy of the battery, so the remaining energy should be sufficient for this purpose.

Q: CAN THE EARBUDS BE USED SEPARATELY?

A: If you want to listen to music while cycling, it is even useful to use only one of the DangoBuds to be able to hear the horn of vehicles or other acoustic warning signals. If you use only one of the DangoBuds you have to take into account that the batteries are discharged unevenly, so you should charge both earbuds completely to avoid problems.

Q: DO THE DANGOBUDS HAVE ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLING?

A: The DangoBuds have Active Noise Cancelling technology on both sides. How much of the ambient noise is filtered out is closely related to its volume. The perceived background noise can therefore vary.

