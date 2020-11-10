Green Lantern Solar Hires Industry Veteran as Director of Development

WATERBURY, Vt., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Lantern Solar Hires Geoffrey Sparrow as Eastern New England Director of Development.



Green Lantern Solar, a leading renewable energy development and construction company focusing on commercial-scale solar PV and energy storage systems, announced that 15-year industry veteran Geoffrey Sparrow has joined the team as a Director of Development.

Sparrow has been developing and executing commercial and utility scale solar projects in New England since 2005 and will leverage this deep experience to expand Green Lantern's successful development, acquisition and construction strategy to the renewable energy markets across Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

"I am thrilled to be joining the team at Green Lantern Solar! Luke and the rest of the team have been great to work with since day one. Green Lantern's vertically integrated approach to developing, financing, and owning renewable energy projects is unique in the marketplace and will provide a seamless and positive experience starting with landowners, all the way through to final energy off-takers. I look forward to leveraging my experience in New England and utilizing my engineering background to develop some of the cleanest and most efficient energy projects in the northeast." said Sparrow.

Prior to joining Green Lantern Solar, Sparrow served as the Director of Engineering at Revision Energy, located in Portland Maine, where he served as a member of the senior leadership team. Sparrow is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, holding a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and is a licensed Professional Engineer in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts

Green Lantern's CEO and Principal Founder Luke Shullenberger said "we are really excited to have Geoff come aboard our team. He will play a pivotal role for Green Lantern as we expand into other New England markets. Geoff has incredible experience, a broad skill set and great relationships in Maine and throughout eastern New England. He will be instrumental to our success as we expand our proven model of developing, financing and constructing high-impact renewable energy projects for schools, municipalities, health care, and commercial and industrial customers."

Green Lantern Solar is a Waterbury, Vermont based renewable energy development and construction company with a particular emphasis on commercial-scale solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare and government entities. The company works with landowners to revitalize and re-develop low-value sites such as brownfields, landfills, quarries/pits/extraction sites and other challenging real estate. The company provides a full suite of services: development, financing, construction and operations, maintenance and asset management.

www.GreenLanternSolar.com

PO Box 658

Waterbury, VT 05676

(802) 244-1658 – VT, NY

(207)888-0082 – ME, NH, MA

Contact:

Eden Shullenberger

Edens@GreenLanternSolar.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffe83456-286f-4bee-871e-924c29f3c2f5