Osisko Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Results

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the "Company" or "Osisko") (OR: TSX & NYSE) today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Highlights (amounts in Canadian dollars, except otherwise noted)

Record revenues from royalties and streams of $41.2 million (Q3 2019 – $33.9 million);

Record cash flows from operating activities of $36.1 million (Q3 2019 – $28.3 million); $31.7 million before changes in non-cash working capital items (Q3 2019 – $25.1 million);

Record cash operating margin 1 of 96.4% from royalty and stream interests, generating $39.7 million in operating cash flow, in addition to a cash operating margin of $0.7 million from offtake interests;

of 96.4% from royalty and stream interests, generating $39.7 million in operating cash flow, in addition to a cash operating margin of $0.7 million from offtake interests; Earned 16,739 GEOs 2 (Q3 2019 – 18,123 GEOs);

(Q3 2019 – 18,123 GEOs); Net earnings of $12.5 million, $0.08 per basic share (Q3 2019 – net loss of $45.9 million, $0.32 per basic share);

Adjusted earnings 3 of $17.5 million or $0.11 per basic share (Q3 2019 – $17.5 million, $0.12 per basic share);

of $17.5 million or $0.11 per basic share (Q3 2019 – $17.5 million, $0.12 per basic share); Cash on hand of $160.7 million and over $400.0 million further available under the credit facility as at September 30, 2020;

Announced the spin-out of mining assets and certain equity positions through a reverse take-over transaction and the creation of a North American gold development company, Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development"), which in conjunction completed a $100 million bought deal financing;

The Canadian Malartic mine operators announced strong results from the drilling program at East Gouldie, which are expected to lead to a significant increase in the mineral resources estimate at year-end 2020. A preliminary economic assessment is also expected to be completed in early 2021, which may result in the start of mine shaft construction;

Acquired the San Antonio gold project in Mexico for US$42 million, which will be spin-out to Osisko Development;

Acquired an additional 15% ownership in a Canadian precious metal royalty portfolio, including royalties on the Island Gold and Lamaque mines;

Announced that the Renard diamond mine, operated by Stornoway Diamonds Canada Inc., restarted operations in September 2020;

Announced a strategic partnership with Regulus Resources Inc. ("Regulus") whereby Regulus has agreed to grant Osisko an initial royalty and certain future royalty rights in exchange for an upfront cash payment of US$12.5 million ($16.6 million);

Commercial production was declared by the operator of the Eagle Gold mine on July 1, 2020, on which the Company holds a 5% NSR royalty; and

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per common share paid on October 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2020.

Sandeep Singh, President of Osisko commented on the activities of the third quarter of 2020: "We had a very strong third quarter with production rebounding well and other significant catalysts. The spin-out transaction announced on October 5th is an important strategic milestone for the Company. It greatly simplifies Osisko into a pure-play royalty and streaming company, while maintaining exposure to the company-making assets contributed to Osisko Development. Our cornerstone Canadian Malartic royalty continues to create significant value for our shareholders as the joint venture partnership makes significant strides towards an underground development decision. We anticipate a continued upward trend in GEO deliveries in the fourth quarter, and we believe that we are in excellent position to meet our forecast for the second half of 2020."

Outlook

Osisko's guidance for the six months and the year ending December 31, 2020 is shown in the table below. For the full year 2020 guidance, actual results were used for the first semester and added to the forecast for the second semester of the year. For the outlook of the last 6 months of 2020, silver and cash royalties have been converted to GEOs using commodity prices of US$1,900 per ounce of gold, US$22 per ounce of silver and an exchange rate (US$/C$) of 1.33.





Six months ending December 31, 2020 (i) Year ending December 31, 2020 (i) Low High Cash margin Low High Cash margin (GEOs) (GEOs) (%) (GEOs) (GEOs) (%) Royalty interests 24,800 26,250 100 45,500 46,950 100 Stream interests 8,000 8,450 87 17,150 17,650 81 Offtake interests 200 300 2 850 900 3 33,000 35,000 63,500 65,500

(i) Excluding any potential revenues from the Renard diamond mine for the six months ending December 31, 2020.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company focused on the Americas that commenced activities in June 2014. Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 138 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada. Osisko also owns the Cariboo gold project in Canada as well as a portfolio of publicly held resource companies, including a 14.6% interest in Osisko Mining Inc., 17.8% interest in Osisko Metals Incorporated and an 18.3% interest in Falco Resources Ltd. On October 5, 2020, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd announced the spin-out of mining assets and the creation of Osisko Development Corp., a premier North American gold development company. This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Osisko's head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.

Notes:

(1) Cash operating margin, which represents revenues less cost of sales, is a non-IFRS measure. The Company believes that this non-IFRS generally accepted industry measure provides a realistic indication of operating performance and provides a useful comparison with its peers. The following table reconciles the cash margin to the revenues and cost of sales presented in the consolidated statements of income (loss) and related notes (In thousands of Canadian dollars):

Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Revenues 55,707 109,235 149,070 341,567 Less: Revenues from offtake interests (14,464 ) (75,314 ) (41,260 ) (240,365 ) Revenues from royalty and stream interests 41,243 33,921 107,810 101,202 Cost of sales (15,236 ) (77,419 ) (45,464 ) (247,616 ) Less: Cost of sales of offtake interests 13,738 74,300 39,114 237,452 Cost of sales of royalty and stream interests (1,498 ) (3,119 ) (6,350 ) (10,164 ) Revenues from royalty and stream interests 41,243 33,921 107,810 101,202 Less: Cost of sales of royalty and stream interests (1,498 ) (3,119 ) (6,350 ) (10,164 ) Cash margin from royalty and stream interests 39,745 30,802 101,460 91,038 96 % 91 % 94 % 90 % Revenues from offtake interests 14,464 75,314 41,260 240,365 Less: Cost of sales of offtake interests (13,738 ) (74,300 ) (39,114 ) (237,452 ) Cash margin from offtake interests 726 1,014 2,146 2,913 5 % 1 % 5 % 1 %

(2) GEOs are calculated on a quarterly basis and include royalties, streams and offtakes. Silver earned from royalty and stream agreements was converted to gold equivalent ounces by multiplying the silver ounces by the average silver price for the period and dividing by the average gold price for the period. Diamonds, other metals and cash royalties were converted into gold equivalent ounces by dividing the associated revenue by the average gold price for the period. Offtake agreements were converted using the financial settlement equivalent divided by the average gold price for the period.





Average Metal Prices and Exchange Rate

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gold(i) $1,909 $1,472 $1,735 $1,364 Silver(i) $24 $17 $19 $16 Exchange rate (US$/Can$)(iii) 1.3321 1.3204 1.3541 1.3292

(i) The London Bullion Market Association's pm price in U.S. dollars. (ii) The London Bullion Market Association's price in U.S. dollars. (iii) Bank of Canada daily rate.







(3) The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures including "Adjusted Earnings" and "Adjusted Earnings per basic share" to supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with IFRS.



The Company believes that these measures, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.



"Adjusted earnings" is defined as "Net earnings (loss)" adjusted for certain items: "Foreign exchange gain (loss)", "Impairment of assets", including impairment on financial assets and investments in associates, "Gains (losses) on disposal of exploration and evaluation assets", "Unrealized gain (loss) on investments", "", "Share of loss of associates", "Deferred income tax expense (recovery)" and other unusual items such as transaction costs.



Adjusted earnings per basic share is obtained from the "adjusted earnings" divided by the "Weighted average number of common shares outstanding" for the period.







Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) $ $ $ $ Net earnings (loss) 12,514 (45,924 ) 12,244 (79,020 ) Adjustments: Impairment of royalty, stream and other interests - 60,800 26,300 99,700 Impairment of investments 1,281 12,500 5,304 12,500 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 391 (498 ) (1,166 ) 1,145 Unrealized (gain) loss on investments (1,308 ) (1,529 ) (16,766 ) 3,804 Share of loss of associates 760 4,146 3,934 14,688 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 3,615 (12,001 ) 1,590 (21,267 ) Transaction costs (RTO transaction) 276 - 276 - Adjusted earnings 17,529 17,494 31,716 31,550 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (000's) 166,110 144,446 162,321 151,570 Adjusted earnings per basic share 0.11 0.12 0.20 0.21



Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (together, "forwardlooking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address future events, developments or performance that Osisko expects to occur including management's expectations regarding Osisko's growth, results of operations, estimated future revenue, requirements for additional capital, production estimates, production costs and revenue, business prospects and opportunities are forward-looking statements. In addition, statements relating to gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs") are forwardlooking statements, as they involve implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, and no assurance can be given that the GEOs will be realized. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "is expected" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "scheduled" and similar expressions or variations (including negative variations of such words and phrases), or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions, events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur including, without limitation, the performance of the assets of Osisko, that the conditions precedent to the spin-out of mining assets and the creation of Osisko Development Corp. will be met, that significant value will be created within the accelerator group of companies and Osisko's ability to seize future opportunities. Although Osisko believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may accordingly differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results deriving from Osisko's royalties, streams and other interests to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 impacts, the influence of political or economic factors including fluctuations in the prices of the commodities and in value of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions; regulations and regulatory changes in national and local government, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies; whether or not Osisko is determined to have "passive foreign investment company" ("PFIC") status as defined in Section 1297 of the United States Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; potential changes in Canadian tax treatments of offshore streams or other interests, litigation, title, permit or license disputes; risks and hazards associated with the business of exploring, development and mining on the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest including, but not limited to development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties, unusual or unexpected geological and metallurgical conditions, slope failures or cave-ins, flooding and other natural disasters or civil unrest, rate, grade and timing of production differences from mineral resource estimates or production forecasts or other uninsured risks; risk related to business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by Osisko and exercise of third party rights affecting proposed investments. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation: the ongoing operation of the properties in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice; the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties; no material adverse change in the market price of the commodities that underlie the asset portfolio; Osisko's ongoing income and assets relating to the determination of its PFIC status, no material changes to existing tax treatments; no adverse development in respect of any significant property in which Osisko holds a royalty, stream or other interest; the accuracy of publicly disclosed expectations for the development of underlying properties that are not yet in production; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. However, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Osisko cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements and investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements made in this press release, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Annual Information Form of Osisko which is filed with the Canadian securities commissions and available electronically under Osisko's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking information set forth herein reflects Osisko's expectations as at the date of this press release and is subject to change after such date. Osisko disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.





Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash 160,705 108,223 Short-term investments 21,568 20,704 Amounts receivable 11,554 6,330 Inventories 10,269 1,656 Other assets 2,944 3,516 207,040 140,429 Non-current assets Investments in associates 123,946 103,640 Other investments 123,086 67,886 Royalty, stream and other interests 1,121,353 1,130,512 Mining interests and plant and equipment 443,371 343,693 Exploration and evaluation 43,150 42,949 Goodwill 111,204 111,204 Other assets 26,920 6,940 2,200,070 1,947,253 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 34,186 18,772 Dividends payable 8,341 7,874 Current portion of long-term debt 49,580 - Provisions and other liabilities 4,600 1,289 96,707 27,935 Non-current liabilities Provisions and other liabilities 39,940 29,365 Long-term debt 372,010 349,042 Deferred income taxes 53,235 47,465 561,892 453,807 Equity Share capital 1,767,460 1,656,350 Warrants 18,072 18,072 Contributed surplus 39,796 37,642 Equity component of convertible debentures 17,601 17,601 Accumulated other comprehensive income 59,851 13,469 Deficit (264,602 ) (249,688 ) 1,638,178 1,493,446 2,200,070 1,947,253









Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

(Unaudited) (tabular amounts expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Revenues 55,707 109,235 149,070 341,567 Cost of sales (15,236 ) (77,419 ) (45,464 ) (247,616 ) Depletion of royalty, stream and other interests (9,665 ) (10,965 ) (32,057 ) (35,166 ) Gross profit 30,806 20,851 71,549 58,785 Other operating expenses General and administrative (5,957 ) (4,559 ) (18,059 ) (15,034 ) Business development (1,910 ) (1,375 ) (4,682 ) (4,899 ) Gain on disposal of an offtake interest - 7,636 - 7,636 Exploration and evaluation (32 ) (48 ) (108 ) (139 ) Impairment of assets - (60,800 ) (26,300 ) (99,700 ) Operating income (loss) 22,907 (38,295 ) 22,400 (53,351 ) Interest and dividend income 1,327 1,091 3,523 3,183 Finance costs (6,440 ) (5,843 ) (19,938 ) (17,382 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (419 ) 508 1,299 (1,104 ) Share of loss of associates (760 ) (4,146 ) (3,934 ) (14,688 ) Other gains (losses), net 27 (10,971 ) 11,462 (16,304 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 16,642 (57,656 ) 14,812 (99,646 ) Income tax (expense) recovery (4,128 ) 11,732 (2,568 ) 20,626 Net earnings (loss) 12,514 (45,924 ) 12,244 (79,020 ) Net earnings (loss) per share Basic and diluted 0.08 (0.32 ) 0.08 (0.52 )





