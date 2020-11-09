Emisphere Technologies, Inc. (OTC:EMIS) INVESTOR NOTICE: Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Is Investigating the Sale of Emisphere and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP (www.aftlaw.com), a nationally recognized law firm that focuses on protecting investors' rights, is investigating whether the board of directors of Emisphere Technologies, Inc. ("Emisphere" or the "Company") (OTC:EMIS) breached its fiduciary duties or violated any laws in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Novo Nordisk A/S ("Novo Nordisk") (NYSE:NVO).



On November 6, 2020, Emisphere announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Novo Nordisk, whereby Novo Nordisk will acquire Emisphere, on a cash-free, debt-free basis, for $1.35 billion. The Company estimates the consideration to be paid will be $7.82 per share. As recently as October 15th, Emisphere's stock closed for $7.89 per share.

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP is investigating whether Emisphere's board of directors oversaw an unfair process or agreed to receive inadequate merger consideration from Novo Nordisk. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all aspects of the proposed acquisition in order to achieve the best result possible for Emisphere's stockholders.

If you own shares of Emisphere and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jeffrey S. Abraham or Michael J. Klein by email at jabraham@aftlaw.com and mklein@aftlaw.com, or telephone at (212) 279-5050. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP (www.aftlaw.com), is a law firm based in New York and maintaining an office in California.

