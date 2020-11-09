Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
November 09, 2020 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

ROCKVILLE, MD, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following investor conferences in November and December:

  • Credit Suisse 29th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and provide a corporate overview on November 10, 2020 at 2:45 PM ET.
  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and participate in a fireside chat with the analyst on November 17, 2020 at 10:40 AM ET.
  • SVB Leerink Oncology 1x1 Day. MacroGenics' management will participate in one-on-one meetings on November 19, 2020.
  • Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference. MacroGenics' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and participate in a fireside chat with the analyst on December 2, 2020 at 3:55 PM ET.

Webcasts of the above presentations may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days after each conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.
MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

### 

Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO
MacroGenics, Inc.
1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com