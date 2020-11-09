Market Overview

Green Plains to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference

November 09, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains' website at http://investor.gpreinc.com/events.cfm.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a diversified commodity-processing business with operations that include corn processing, grain handling and storage and commodity marketing and logistics services. The company is one of the leading corn processors in the world and, through its adjacent businesses, is focused on the production of sustainable biofuels and sustainable high protein and novel feed ingredients. Green Plains owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information about Green Plains, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Green Plains Inc. Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com
Media: Leighton Eusebio | Manager, Public Relations | 402.952.4971 | leighton.eusebio@gpreinc.com

