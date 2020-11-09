NVIDIA Names Aarti Shah to Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that it has named to its board of directors Aarti Shah, who serves as senior vice president and chief information and digital officer of Eli Lilly and Company.



Shah, age 56, leads IT, digital health, cybersecurity, and advanced analytics & data sciences at Lilly, which she joined 26 years ago out of graduate school. She has held a long series of positions there, starting as a senior statistician and most recently as global brand development leader, before being named to her current role in 2016.

"Aarti is great addition to our board of directors," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "She is a world-class leader with a deep passion for making an impact on the world at the intersection of computer science and healthcare. We will benefit greatly from her experience and insight as we contribute to this vital industry."

Shah received her B.S. and M.S. in statistics and mathematics at Gujarat University, in India, before earning her Ph.D. in applied statistics at University of California, Riverside. She also serves on the board of Northwestern Mutual, as well as several nonprofit organizations.

Her appointment is the second this year to NVIDIA's board, following the addition in July of John Dabiri, Centennial Professor of aeronautics and mechanical engineering at the California Institute of Technology. Shah expands the board to 13 members.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:

Simona Jankowski Robert Sherbin Investor Relations Corporate Communications NVIDIA Corporation NVIDIA Corporation sjankowski@nvidia.com rsherbin@nvidia.com

© 2020 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3aefb43a-f7b5-49a4-8731-deab5bde409e



