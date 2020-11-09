Market Overview

Devon Energy to Present at the BofA Securities Global Energy Conference

November 09, 2020
OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE:DVN) announced today that management will present at the BofA Securities Global Energy Conference at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

The presentation will be available to the public via webcast and will include forward-looking information. A link to the webcast will be accessible from Devon's home page at www.devonenergy.com on the date of the event.

Devon Energy is a leading independent energy company engaged in finding and producing oil and natural gas. Based in Oklahoma City and included in the S&P 500, Devon operates in several of the most prolific oil and natural gas plays in the U.S. with an emphasis on achieving strong returns and capital-efficient cash-flow growth. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contacts
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496		 Media Contact
Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732

