Minerva Neurosciences to Present at Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
November 09, 2020 8:30am   Comments
WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on November 17, 2020 at 12:55 p.m. GMT (7:55 a.m. EST).

The presentation will be webcast and accessible on a live and archived basis through the investor relations section of the Company's web site, http://ir.minervaneurosciences.com.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva's portfolio of compounds includes: roluperidone (MIN-101), in clinical development for schizophrenia; a potential royalty stream from seltorexant (MIN-202 or JNJ-42847922), in clinical development for insomnia and MDD; and MIN-301, in pre-clinical development for Parkinson's disease. Minerva's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "NERV." For more information, please visit www.minervaneurosciences.com.

Contact:

William B. Boni
VP, Investor Relations/
Corp. Communications
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
(617) 600-7376

