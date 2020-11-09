Peritoneal Dialysis Market to Hit USD 6077.2 Million and Exhibit 6% CAGR by 2025; Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases to Fuel Demand, says Fortune Business Insights™ [2018-2025]

Pune, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global peritoneal dialysis market size is expected to gain from increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as kidney failure and others. As per the report, in 2017 the global peritoneal dialysis market was worth US$ 3589.9 Mn. The global market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 6% and reach US$ 6077.2 Mn by the end of 2025. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global peritoneal dialysis market.

Key Industry Developments:

In January 2019, AWAK Technologies received FDA breakthrough designation for the company's Peritoneal Dialysis Mix device, a wearable dialysis device used for patients suffering from kidney disease.

In December 2017, Zytoprotec received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S FDA for the company's novel Dialysis Fluid indicated to be used in peritoneal dialysis.

In October 2015, the U.S FDA approved Baxter's AMIA automated home peritoneal dialysis (APD) system.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/peritoneal-dialysis-market-100089





As stated in the report, in 2017 the Asia Pacific peritoneal dialysis market was valued at US$ 1194.1 Mn. The region is also anticipated to hold a significant share in the global market during the forecast period 2018-2025. The Asia Pacific market is driven by the high prevalence of chronic kidney disease in the region. Baxter (a leading player in the healthcare industry) is expanding its operations in China and India. This in response is likely to propel growth the global market. North America also held a significant share in the global market in 2017. However, the region may grow at a relatively slower CAGR during the forecast period. The growth witnessed is attributable to the smaller patient pool in the region compared to Asia Pacific and other regions.

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis Stood Out as Most Preferred Treatment

In terms of type, the continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) segment emerged dominant in the global market in 2017. The segment accounted for 53% of the global market in the given year. However, the automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) segment is anticipated to expand at a relatively higher CAGR.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/peritoneal-dialysis-market-100089





The growth witnessed is attributable to increasing patients preferring to choose APD, backed by recent technological advancements in the segment. This is expected to fuel the demand for peritoneal dialysis solutions.

According to an article published by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information in 2015. In the U.S. among the patients undergoing peritoneal dialysis 60% choose APD, and in Europe, only 50% patients choose APD. The adoption of automated peritoneal dialysis is increasing and is likely to increase the growth rate in the global market.

The global market will gain significant impetus from the rising awareness about the advantages that peritoneal dialysis offers such as flexible treatment and reduced hospital visits. On the contrary high cost and complications associated with peritoneal dialysis machine and equipment is a major factor that may hamper the growth in the global market.





Quick Buy - Peritoneal Dialysis Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100089





Baxter Expanding its Operations in India and China

Baxter, is leading the global peritoneal dialysis market at present and is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period as well. The growth witnessed is attributable to company's diverse product portfolio and strong brand presence across the global. This is likely to increase the competition and propel growth in the market.

Peritoneal Dialysis Market Players:

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Medtronic

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Glomeria Therapeutics

Poly Medicure Ltd.

Cook Medical Inc.

CardioMed Supplies, Inc.

Medical Components, Inc.

Other players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/peritoneal-dialysis-market-100089





Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market Segmentation:

By Type

• CAPD

• APD

By Product

• Cyclers

• Fluids

• Other Accessories

By End-user

• Home health care

• Hospitals and Others

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/peritoneal-dialysis-market-100089





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Dialyzers Market Share and Global Trend by Flux Type (High-flux, Low-Flux), By Usage Type (Disposable, Reusable), By End User (Dialysis Centers and Hospitals, Home Healthcare), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market Share and Global Trend By Therapy (Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Cancer Type (Hormone Receptor, HER2+), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Hemodialysis Equipment Market Share and Global Trend By Product (Hemodialysis Machines, Hemodialysis Consumables), By End User (Dialysis Centers & Hospitals, Home Healthcare) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Dialysis Equipment Market Share and Global Trend By Dialysis Equipment Type (Hemodialysis Equipment, Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment), By End User (Dialysis Centers and Hospitals, Home Healthcare) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Telemedicine Market Share and Global Trend By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Teleradiology, Telepathology, Teledermatology, Telepsychiatry, Telecardiology, Others), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous) , Real-time (Synchronous), Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



