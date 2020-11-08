Global Phosphoric Acid Market Will Reach USD 60 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Nov. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Phosphoric Acid Market By Process Type (Wet Process, Thermal Process, and Others), By Grade (Food Grade, and Technical Grade), By Fertilizer Type (Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP), Diammonium Phosphate (DAP), and Triple Superphosphate (TSP)) By Application (Home Cleaning Agents, and Fertilizer Chemicals), and End User (Electronics, Beverage, Medical, Food, Fertilizer, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026".

According to the research study, the global Phosphoric Acid market was estimated at USD 45 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 60 Billion by 2026. The global Phosphoric Acid market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Phosphoric acid is predominantly obtained by the phosphate rocks. Phosphate rocks can be obtained to form colorless Phosphoric acid.

The rise in the global population is driving demand for food which is anticipated to propel the growth of the fertilizer industry. The growth of the fertilizer market is boosting the demand for phosphoric acid.

The phosphoric acid market is segmented based on process type, grade, application, fertilizer type, and end-user. Based on process type segmentation, the market is classified into a wet process, thermal process, and others. The wet process is the most common method of producing phosphoric acid and the acid produced from the wet process can be directly utilized by the fertilizer industry. Based on the grade market is split into a food-grade and technical grade. Food grade phosphoric acid is estimated to gain traction in the coming period. The demand from the agriculture industry is fueling the demand for food-grade acid. In terms of Application segmentation, the market is divided into home cleaning agents, and fertilizer chemicals.

Fertilizer chemicals may generate significant demand for phosphoric acid. The growing population across the globe is surging demand for food which is estimated to create a bolstering demand for fertilizers. Further, on the basis of Fertilizer type Market is segmented into mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP), diammonium phosphate (DAP), and triple superphosphate (TSP). Based on the end-user industry market is split into electronics, beverage, medical, food, fertilizer, and others.

The Phosphoric Acid market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Phosphoric Acid industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The Phosphoric Acid market is segmented based on process type, grade, application, fertilizer type, and end-user. On the basis of process type segmentation, the market is classified into a wet process, thermal process, and others. Based on the grade market is split into the food-grade and technical grade. In terms of Application segmentation, the market is divided into home cleaning agents, and fertilizer chemicals. Further, on the basis of Fertilizer type Market is segmented into mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP), diammonium phosphate (DAP), and triple superphosphate (TSP). Based on the end-user industry market is split into electronics, beverage, medical, food, fertilizer, and others.

Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific market is estimated to dominate the market

Based on the regional segmentation market is split into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific market is estimated to dominate the market with around 50% of the market share. The growth of the agriculture industry within a region along with the availability of the raw materials in the region is propelling production as well as consumption in the market. On the other hand, due to the strict regulations for the fertilizer industry market may witness slower growth.

Top Market Manufacturers

Some of the essential players operating in the Phosphoric Acid market, but not restricted to include Kazphosphate LIC, Prayon, PJSC PhosAgro, Acron OAO, Yara International, Israel Chemical, Eurochem, OJSC Phosagro, Argium, Nutrien, Potash Corp., CF Industries, OCP, Innophos Holdings, IFFCO, Laxness, Yuntianhua Group, Foskor, Solvay-Rhodia, Italmatch Chemicals, Jordan Phosphate Mines, Chemische Fabric Budenheim, Saudi-Arabian Mining Company, Vale, United Phosphorus, and The Mosaic Company. The Phosphoric acid market is fragmented in nature. The large number of players operating in the market making the market competitive. In terms of buying power, the buyers are having a hold on the market. The higher buying power is dominating the supplier power of the market. The leading players of the phosphoric acid are focused on mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share.

This report segments the Phosphoric Acid market as follows:

Global Phosphoric Acid Market: By Process Type Segmentation Analysis

Wet Process

Thermal Process

Others

Global Phosphoric Acid Market: By Grade Segmentation Analysis

Food Grade

Technical Grade

Global Phosphoric Acid Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP)

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Triple Superphosphate (TSP)

Global Phosphoric Acid Market: By Fertilizer Type Segmentation Analysis

Mono-Ammonium Phosphate (MAP)

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Triple Superphosphate (TSP)

Global Phosphoric Acid Market: By End User Segmentation Analysis

Electronics

Beverage

Medical

Food

Fertilizer

Others

Global Phosphoric Acid Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America

The U.S. Canada

Europe

Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Insights from Primary Research

From the primary research conducted by our analysts, fertilizer and food are the prominent end-user industries to tap.

In line with the response collected from the primary respondent, the global phosphoric acid market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 4 percent.

The market was at around USD 45 billion in 2019 and it is estimated to cross approximately USD 60 billion by 2026.

However, the growth of the fertilizer is estimated to be followed by the food, medical, and beverage industry

The Asia Pacific is projected to acquire a major contribution to the market with a market share of more than 50 percent.

