Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – RESI, ELY, BLDR

Globe Newswire  
November 07, 2020 6:51pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a partnership led by Pretium and funds managed by Ares Management Corporation for $13.50 per share. If you are a Front Yard shareholder, on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/front-yard-residential-corporation-stock-merger.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Topgolf Entertainment Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Callaway will issue approximately 90 million shares of common stock to Topgolf shareholders. If you are a Callaway shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/callaway-golf-company-ely-stock-merger-topgolf/.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, BMC shareholders will receive 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource common stock for each share of BMC common stock. If you are a Builders shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/builders-firstsource-inc-bldr-stock-merger-bmc/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com