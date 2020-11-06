Market Overview

Vasta Platform Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 13, 2020

Globe Newswire  
November 06, 2020 5:31pm
SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) today announced that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020, before the market opens on Friday, November 13, 2020.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on that same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 4729729) by dialing +1 (833) 519-1336 or (914) 800-3898 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 13, 2020. An audio replay of the call will be available through November 20, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and entering access code 4729729. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vastaplatform.com.

About Vasta

Vasta is a leading, high-growth education company in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions that cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment, ultimately benefiting all of Vasta's stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators and private school owners. Vasta's mission is to help private K-12 schools to be better and more profitable, supporting their digital transformation. Vasta believes they are uniquely positioned to help schools in Brazil undergo the process of digital transformation and bring their education skill-set to the 21st century. Vasta promotes the unified use of technology in K-12 education with enhanced data and actionable insight for educators, increased collaboration among support staff and improvements in production, efficiency and quality.

Contact
Investor Relations
ri@somoseducacao.com.br

