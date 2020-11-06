Market Overview

Bridgford Foods Corporation Announces Director Resignation

Globe Newswire  
November 06, 2020 4:30pm   Comments
ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID) today announced that Allan Bridgford Jr. resigned as a member of the Board of Directors of Bridgford Foods Corporation. The resignation was not the result of a disagreement with management regarding operations, policies or practices of the Company. Mr. Bridgford will continue to serve as a consultant to the Company.

CONTACT: 
Bridgford Foods Corporation 
R. Lancy, 714/526-5533

