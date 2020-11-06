PGEN CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen Inc., f/k/a Intrexon Corporation

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Precigen Inc. ("Precigen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PGEN, XON)) between May 10, 2017 and September 25, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



The complaint alleges that the Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was using pure methane as feedstock for its announced yields for its methanotroph bioconversion platform instead of natural gas; (2) yields from natural gas as a feedstock were substantially lower than the aforementioned pure methane yields; (3) due to the substantial price difference between pure methane and natural gas, pure methane was not a commercially viable feedstock; (4) the Company's financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were false and could not be relied upon; (5) the Company had material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (6) the Company was under investigation by the SEC since October 2018; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On September 25, 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced that a cease and desist order against Precigen. The cease and desist order involved "inaccurate reports concerning the company's purported success converting relatively inexpensive natural gas into more expensive industrial chemicals using a proprietary methane bioconversion ('MBC') program." The order noted that the Company was "primarily using significantly more expensive pure methane for the relevant laboratory experiments but was indicating that the results had been achieved using natural gas."

The cease-and-desist order further stated that the Company "pitched the MBC program privately to numerous potential business partners over the course of 2017 and 2018. A number of these potential partners performed due diligence on the MBC program including reviewing lab results and plans for commercialization. [The Company] has not yet found a partner for the MBC program."

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 4, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

