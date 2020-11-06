Dorel Posts Strong Third Quarter

Sixth consecutive quarter of increased revenues in Sports drove operating profit improvement



Increased revenues in Home segment drove operating profit improvement

Dorel Juvenile records improved operating profit despite lower revenues

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX:DII, DII.A)) today announced results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Third quarter revenue was US$753.4 million, up 9.9% from US$685.7 million last year. Reported net income was US$26.2 million or US$0.80 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of US$4.3 million or US$0.13 per diluted share last year. Adjusted net income1 was US$28.7 million or US$0.87 per diluted share, compared to US$2.4 million or US$0.07 per diluted share a year ago.



Nine-month revenue was US$2.1 billion, an increase of 3.9% compared to US$1.98 billion last year. Reported net loss year-to-date was US$20.5 million or US$0.63 per diluted share, compared to US$9.8 million or US$0.30 per diluted share in 2019. Year-to-date adjusted net income was US$30.8 million or US$0.94 per diluted share, compared to US$14.5 million or US$0.44 per diluted share a year ago.



"All three of our business segments contributed to an excellent quarter for Dorel. In Sports, the second quarter trend of increased demand for bicycles continued and outpaced product availability. In spite of this, the segment was still able to achieve the highest earnings in its history. Similarly, Dorel Home had an excellent quarter despite sales being limited by a lack of supply in some of its product categories. Dorel Juvenile improved its earnings and recovered from a first half adjusted operating loss that was due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," stated Dorel President & CEO, Martin Schwartz.

___________________

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP financial measures'' section at the end of this press release.

Summary of Financial Information (unaudited) Third Quarters Ended September 30, All figures in thousands of US $, except per share amounts 2020 2019 Change $ $ % Revenue 753,419 685,669 9.9 % Net income (loss) 26,165 (4,337 ) 703.3 % Per share - Basic 0.81 (0.13 ) 723.1 % Per share - Diluted 0.80 (0.13 ) 715.4 % Adjusted net income1 28,725 2,355 1119.7 % Per share - Basic1 0.88 0.07 1157.1 % Per share - Diluted1 0.87 0.07 1142.9 % Number of shares outstanding – Basic weighted average 32,488,106 32,444,656 Diluted weighted average 32,878,768 32,444,656 Summary of Financial Information (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, All figures in thousands of US $, except per share amounts 2020 2019 Change $ $ % Revenue 2,058,127 1,981,211 3.9 % Net loss (20,524 ) (9,814 ) (109.1 %) Per share - Basic (0.63 ) (0.30 ) (110.0 %) Per share - Diluted (0.63 ) (0.30 ) (110.0 %) Adjusted net income1 30,768 14,463 112.7 % Per share - Basic1 0.95 0.45 111.1 % Per share - Diluted1 0.94 0.44 113.6 % Number of shares outstanding – Basic weighted average 32,487,448 32,442,592 Diluted weighted average 32,487,448 32,442,592

Dorel Sports

All figures in thousands of US $ Third Quarters Ended September 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change $

% of rev. $

% of rev. % Revenue 305,621 250,277 22.1 % Gross profit 71,638 23.4 % 46,895 18.7 % 52.8 % Operating profit 24,151 7.9 % 5,957 2.4 % 305.4 % Adjusted gross profit1 71,638 23.4 % 46,769 18.7 % 53.2 % Adjusted operating profit1 27,751 9.1 % 5,601 2.2 % 395.5 % All figures in thousands of US $ Nine Months Ended September 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change $

% of rev. $

% of rev. % Revenue 779,445 675,850 15.3 % Gross profit 174,882 22.4 % 135,925 20.1 % 28.7 % Operating profit 50,381 6.5 % 20,553 3.0 % 145.1 % Adjusted gross profit1 174,882 22.4 % 135,799 20.1 % 28.8 % Adjusted operating profit1 54,371 7.0 % 20,197 3.0 % 169.2 %

Third quarter revenue was US$305.6 million, an increase of US$55.3 million, or 22.1%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, year-over-year organic revenue1 improved approximately 23.8%. This was the sixth consecutive quarter of revenue growth for the segment. The continuing record demand for bicycles throughout the summer drove another quarter of substantial growth at the Cycling Sports Group (CSG) and Pacific Cycle divisions. Caloi's revenue increased in local currency as IBD sales increased and mass market stores began re-opening following the COVID-19 shutdowns. Nine-month revenue was US$779.4 million, up US$103.6 million, or 15.3%.



Operating profit for the quarter was US$24.2 million compared to US$6.0 million a year ago, with the improvement at both the CSG and Pacific Cycle divisions. Operating margins were strong, helped by the lack of discounting and the curtailment of events and marketing which lowered related expenses. Caloi's operating profit rose year-over-year and reversed an operating loss from this year's second quarter. Excluding restructuring costs, adjusted operating profit set a record at US$27.8 million, up US$22.2 million, or 395.5%. Nine-month operating profit was US$50.4 million, compared to US$20.6 million in 2019. Adjusted operating profit was US$54.4 million, an increase of US$34.2 million, or 169.2%.

Dorel Home

All figures in thousands of US $ Third Quarters Ended September 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change $

% of rev.

$

% of rev.

% Revenue 242,166 212,467 14.0 % Gross profit 37,117 15.3 % 32,376 15.2 % 14.6 % Operating profit 20,875 8.6 % 15,665 7.4 % 33.3 % All figures in thousands of US $ Nine Months Ended September 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change $

% of rev. $

% of rev. % Revenue 700,252 630,679 11.0 % Gross profit 96,402 13.8 % 91,569 14.5 % 5.3 % Operating profit 49,773 7.1 % 44,189 7.0 % 12.6 % Adjusted gross profit1 98,632 14.1 % 91,569 14.5 % 7.7 % Adjusted operating profit1 52,548 7.5 % 44,189 7.0 % 18.9 %

Dorel Home's third quarter revenue increased by US$29.7 million, or 14.0%, to US$242.2 million. Both e-commerce and traditional brick and mortar sales increased versus last year; strong sales at brick and mortar customers in most categories meant e-commerce sales were 58% of total segment gross sales compared to 61% a year ago. Dorel Home's branded sales strategy had continued success with sales under the Little Seeds, Cosmo Living and Novogratz brands maintaining their upward trend. Nine-month revenue was US$700.3 million, up US$69.6 million, or 11.0%.



Third quarter operating profit was US$20.9 million, an increase of US$5.2 million, or 33.3%, from US$15.7 million last year. Warehouse and distribution costs improved from last year, both in dollars and as a percentage of sales, due to the overall sales level and efficiencies gained from inventory reductions, which was US$121.9 million at the end of the third quarter, down US$89.6 million from last year and US$63.1 million from year-end levels. Year-to-date operating profit was US$49.8 million compared to US$44.2 million in 2019. Excluding restructuring costs, adjusted operating profit was US$52.5 million, up US$8.4 million, or 18.9%.

Dorel Juvenile

All figures in thousands of US $ Third Quarters Ended September 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 205,632 222,925 (7.8 %) Gross profit 56,321 27.4 % 56,219 25.2 % 0.2 % Operating profit (loss) 7,633 3.7 % (4,563 ) (2.0 %) 267.3 % Adjusted operating profit1 7,515 3.7 % 2,592 1.2 % 189.9 % All figures in thousands of US $ Nine Months Ended September 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 578,430 674,682 (14.3 %) Gross profit 145,024 25.1 % 175,438 26.0 % (17.3 %) Operating loss (39,800 ) (6.9 %) (9,321 ) (1.4 %) (327.0 %) Adjusted gross profit1 145,110 25.1 % 176,826 26.2 % (17.9 %) Adjusted operating profit1 6,606 1.1 % 16,477 2.4 % (59.9 %)

Third quarter revenue was US$205.6 million, down US$17.3 million, or 7.8%. Excluding the impact of varying foreign exchange rates, year-over-year organic revenue1 decreased 7.1%. Retail customer stores re-opened in the majority of Dorel Juvenile's markets, with the exception being certain Company-owned retail outlets in Chile and Peru. As a result, lower sales in those markets contributed to the overall revenue decline in the quarter. Nine-month revenue was US$578.4 million, down US$96.3 million, or 14.3%.



Third quarter operating profit was US$7.6 million compared to an operating loss of US$4.6 million last year. Excluding restructuring costs, adjusted operating profit was US$7.5 million, an increase of US$4.9 million, or 189.9%. Reduced expenses partially offset the quarter's lower revenues, contributing to the year-over-year improvement in third quarter adjusted operating profit. Dorel continued its effort to reduce expenses in people costs and discretionary spending across the segment in order to partially mitigate the continued revenue weakness experienced in the quarter. Nine-month operating loss was US$39.8 million versus US$9.3 million a year ago. Excluding the first quarter impairment loss on goodwill of US$43.1 million and restructuring costs, adjusted operating profit was US$6.6 million, a decrease of US$9.9 million, or 59.9% from last year.

Other

For the third quarter of 2020, cash flow provided by operating activities was US$29.4 million compared to US$48.8 million in 2019, a decrease of US$19.4 million. The decrease is mainly explained by the increase in income taxes paid and the negative net changes in balances related to operations, due to the timing of the collection of trade accounts receivable, which is partly offset by the timing of the payment of trade and other payables.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, Dorel's effective tax rate was 25.0% compared to (130.4)% for the same period last year. Excluding income taxes on restructuring costs, Dorel's third quarter adjusted tax rate was 25.1% in 2020 compared with 52.1% in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Dorel's effective tax rate was 409.8% compared to 1640.7% for the same period last year. Excluding income taxes on impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs, Dorel's year-to-date adjusted tax rate was 48.5% in 2020 compared with 44.5% in 2019. The main causes of the variation in the effective and adjusted tax rates year-over-year for the third quarter and the nine months were largely due to the variation of the non-recognition of tax benefits related to tax losses and temporary differences in light of management's reassessment of the recoverability of deferred tax assets considering the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, the variation of the permanent differences and the changes in the jurisdictions in which the Company generated its income. The variation in the effective tax rate year-over-year for the nine months is also explained by the impact of the non-deductible impairment loss recorded on goodwill during the first quarter.

Outlook

"The third quarter was in line with our expectations as consumers continued to choose Dorel products in Sports and Home and our Juvenile segment rebounded from the impact of the first wave of COVID-19. However, as we enter the fourth quarter, the visibility on earnings is more difficult and the expected second wave of the pandemic is beginning to have a significant impact, particularly in Europe. While thus far, government subsidies have softened the impact on consumers in most markets, it is unknown if this will continue going forward. In fact, government restrictions, similar to those put in place earlier in the year, are back in certain markets, which will almost certainly impact our sales," commented Dorel President & CEO, Martin Schwartz.

"In addition to these unknowns, all three of our segments are dealing with known and current challenges on transportation out of Asia due to a lack of supply and substantial cost increases. The recent strength of the Chinese Yuan relative to the US dollar could also result in cost increases, further pressuring earnings. While we remain confident in the long-term, the fourth quarter may be challenging. While overall adjusted operating profit is forecasted to be similar to last year, there is downward risk to our projections. We believe that the challenges faced in the fourth quarter could be overcome and that 2021 is anticipated to be a good year leveraging the strengths of our three business segments."

"Finally, I want to reiterate my sincere appreciation to all of our employees who continue to work extremely hard in sometimes difficult conditions. Your contribution to Dorel is invaluable," concluded Mr. Schwartz.

Conference Call

Dorel Industries Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss these results today, November 6, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 1-877-223-4471. The conference call can also be accessed via live webcast at http://www.dorel.com . If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 5484389 on your phone. This recording will be available on Friday, November 6, 2020 as of 4:00 P.M. until 11:59 P.M. on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Complete condensed consolidated interim financial statements as at September 30, 2020 will be available on the Company's website, www.dorel.com , and will be available through the SEDAR website.

Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX:DII, DII.A)) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 8,000 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dorel is presenting in this press release certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below. These non-GAAP financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Contained within this press release are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The terms and the definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release are as follows:

Organic revenue and adjusted organic revenue

Organic revenue: Revenue growth compared to the previous period, excluding the impact of varying foreign exchange rates Adjusted organic revenue: Revenue growth compared to the previous period, excluding the impact of varying foreign exchange rates and the impact of the divestment of the performance apparel line of business (Sugoi)

Dorel believes that these measures provide investors with a better comparability of its revenue trends by providing revenue growth on a consistent basis between the periods presented.

Other financial information prepared under IFRS adjusted to exclude impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs

Adjusted cost of sales: Cost of sales excluding restructuring costs Adjusted gross profit: Gross profit excluding restructuring costs Adjusted operating profit: Operating profit excluding impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs Adjusted income before income taxes: Income before income taxes excluding impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs Adjusted income taxes expense: Income taxes expense excluding the tax impact relating to impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs Adjusted tax rate: Tax rate excluding the tax impact relating to impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs Adjusted net income (loss): Net income (loss) excluding impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs, net of taxes Adjusted earnings (loss) per basic and diluted share: Earnings (loss) per basic and diluted share calculated on the basis of adjusted net income (loss)

Dorel believes that the adjusted financial information provides investors with additional information to measure its financial performance by excluding certain items that the Company believes do not reflect its core business performance and provides better comparability between the periods presented. Accordingly, Dorel believes that the adjusted financial information will assist investors in analyzing its financial results and performance. The adjusted financial information is also used by management to assess the Company's financial performance and to make operating and strategic decisions.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, Dorel does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Dorel's business, financial position and operations, and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from Dorel's expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that the objectives, plans, strategic priorities and business outlook may not be achieved. As a result, Dorel cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Dorel will derive from them. Forward-looking statements are provided in this press release for the purpose of giving information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of Dorel's operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose.

Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions that Dorel believed were reasonable on the day it made the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Dorel's expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements include:

general economic conditions;

changes in product costs and supply channels, including disruption of Dorel's supply chain resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic;

foreign currency fluctuations, including high levels of volatility in foreign currencies with respect to the US dollar reflecting uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic;

customer and credit risk, including the concentration of revenues with a small number of customers;

costs associated with product liability;

changes in income tax legislation or the interpretation or application of those rules;

the continued ability to develop products and support brand names;

changes in the regulatory environment;

outbreak of public health crises, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, that could adversely affect global economies and financial markets, resulting in an economic downturn which could be for a prolonged period of time and have a material adverse effect on the demand for Dorel's products and on its business, financial condition and results of operations;

continued access to capital resources, including compliance by Dorel with financial covenants under its senior unsecured notes, revolving bank loans and term loan agreements, and the related costs of borrowing, all of which may be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic;

failures related to information technology systems;

changes in assumptions in the valuation of goodwill and other intangible assets and future decline in market capitalization;

there being no certainty that Dorel will declare any dividend in the future; and

risks and uncertainties inherent in the nature of Dorel's previously-announced proposed going-private transaction, including, without limitation, the failure of the parties to enter into a definitive agreement, obtain the necessary shareholder, regulatory and court approvals or to otherwise satisfy the conditions for the completion of the proposed going-private transaction.

These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Dorel's annual MD&A and Annual Information Form filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The risk factors set out in the previously-mentioned documents are expressly incorporated by reference herein in their entirety.

Dorel cautions readers that the risks described above are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Dorel or that Dorel currently deems to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on Dorel's business, financial condition or results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.





All figures in the tables below are in thousands of US $, except per share amounts

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Organic revenue and adjusted organic revenue:

Third Quarters Ended September 30, Consolidated

Dorel Home Dorel Juvenile Dorel Sports 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 % % % % % % % % Revenue growth (decline) 9.9 2.3 14.0 (4.1 ) (7.8 ) (2.9 ) 22.1 14.2 Impact of varying foreign exchange rates 0.8 1.3 (0.1 ) - 0.7 2.4 1.7 1.4 Organic revenue growth (decline) 10.7 3.6 13.9 (4.1 ) (7.1 ) (0.5 ) 23.8 15.6 Impact of the divestment of the performance apparel line of business (SUGOI) - - - - - - - 0.1 Adjusted organic revenue growth (decline) 10.7 3.6 13.9 (4.1 ) (7.1 ) (0.5 ) 23.8 15.7





Nine Months Ended September 30, Consolidated Dorel Home Dorel Juvenile Dorel Sports 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 % % % % % % % % Revenue growth (decline) 3.9 2.3 11.0 6.0 (14.3 ) (2.3 ) 15.3 3.9 Impact of varying foreign exchange rates 1.5 2.1 0.1 0.1 2.3 3.6 2.2 2.3 Organic revenue growth (decline) 5.4 4.4 11.1 6.1 (12.0 ) 1.3 17.5 6.2 Impact of the divestment of the performance apparel line of business (SUGOI) - 0.5 - - - - - 1.5 Adjusted organic revenue growth (decline) 5.4 4.9 11.1 6.1 (12.0 ) 1.3 17.5 7.7

Other financial information prepared under IFRS adjusted to exclude impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs:



Dorel Consolidated

Third Quarters Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 753,419 100.0 - 753,419 100.0 685,669 100.0 - 685,669 100.0 Cost of sales 588,343 78.1 - 588,343 78.1 550,179 80.2 126 550,305 80.3 GROSS PROFIT 165,076 21.9 - 165,076 21.9 135,490 19.8 (126 ) 135,364 19.7 Selling expenses 50,438 6.7 - 50,438 6.7 57,203 8.3 - 57,203 8.3 General and administrative expenses 55,732 7.4 - 55,732 7.4 47,326 6.9 - 47,326 6.9 Research and development expenses 9,053 1.2 - 9,053 1.2 9,672 1.4 - 9,672 1.4 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 585 0.1 - 585 0.1 3,449 0.5 - 3,449 0.5 Restructuring costs 3,482 0.5 (3,482 ) - - 6,925 1.1 (6,925 ) - - OPERATING PROFIT 45,786 6.0 3,482 49,268 6.5 10,915 1.6 6,799 17,714 2.6 Finance expenses 10,902 1.4 - 10,902 1.4 12,797 1.8 - 12,797 1.8 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 34,884 4.6 3,482 38,366 5.1 (1,882 ) (0.2 ) 6,799 4,917 0.8 Income taxes expense 8,719 1.1 922 9,641 1.3 2,455 0.4 107 2,562 0.5 Tax rate 25.0 % 25.1 % (130.4 )% 52.1 % NET INCOME (LOSS) 26,165 3.5 2,560 28,725 3.8 (4,337 ) (0.6 ) 6,692 2,355 0.3 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic 0.81 0.07 0.88 (0.13 ) 0.20 0.07 Diluted 0.80 0.07 0.87 (0.13 ) 0.20 0.07 SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic - weighted average 32,488,106 32,488,106 32,444,656 32,444,656 Diluted - weighted average 32,878,768 32,878,768 32,444,656 32,838,148





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Reported % of

revenue Impairment loss on goodwill and

restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 2,058,127 100.0 - 2,058,127 100.0 1,981,211 100.0 - 1,981,211 100.0 Cost of sales 1,641,819 79.8 (2,316 ) 1,639,503 79.7 1,578,279 79.7 (1,262 ) 1,577,017 79.6 GROSS PROFIT 416,308 20.2 2,316 418,624 20.3 402,932 20.3 1,262 404,194 20.4 Selling expenses 139,865 6.8 - 139,865 6.8 166,114 8.4 - 166,114 8.4 General and administrative expenses 146,869 7.1 - 146,869 7.1 143,414 7.2 - 143,414 7.2 Research and development expenses 26,587 1.3 - 26,587 1.3 28,821 1.5 - 28,821 1.5 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 7,112 0.3 - 7,112 0.3 3,901 0.2 - 3,901 0.2 Restructuring costs 7,730 0.4 (7,730 ) - - 24,180 1.2 (24,180 ) - - Impairment loss on goodwill 43,125 2.1 (43,125 ) - - - - - - - OPERATING PROFIT 45,020 2.2 53,171 98,191 4.8 36,502 1.8 25,442 61,944 3.1 Finance expenses 38,396 1.9 - 38,396 1.9 35,865 1.8 - 35,865 1.8 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 6,624 0.3 53,171 59,795 2.9 637 - 25,442 26,079 1.3 Income taxes expense 27,148 1.3 1,879 29,027 1.4 10,451 0.5 1,165 11,616 0.6 Tax rate 409.8 % 48.5 % 1640.7 % 44.5 % NET (LOSS) INCOME (20,524 ) (1.0 ) 51,292 30,768 1.5 (9,814 ) (0.5 ) 24,277 14,463 0.7 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic (0.63 ) 1.58 0.95 (0.30 ) 0.75 0.45 Diluted (0.63 ) 1.57 0.94 (0.30 ) 0.74 0.44 SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic - weighted average 32,487,448 32,487,448 32,442,595 32,442,592 Diluted - weighted average 32,487,448 32,885,496 32,442,592 32,797,585



Dorel Sports



Third Quarters Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 305,621 100.0 - 305,621 100.0 250,277 100.0 - 250,277 100.0 Cost of sales 233,983 76.6 - 233,983 76.6 203,382 81.3 126 203,508 81.3 GROSS PROFIT 71,638 23.4 - 71,638 23.4 46,895 18.7 (126 ) 46,769 18.7 Selling expenses 22,189 7.3 - 22,189 7.3 23,571 9.4 - 23,571 9.4 General and administrative expenses 20,048 6.5 - 20,048 6.5 15,691 6.4 - 15,691 6.4 Research and development expenses 1,605 0.5 - 1,605 0.5 1,351 0.5 - 1,351 0.5 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 45 - - 45 - 555 0.2 - 555 0.2 Restructuring costs 3,600 1.2 (3,600 ) - - (230 ) (0.2 ) 230 - - OPERATING PROFIT 24,151 7.9 3,600 27,751 9.1 5,957 2.4 (356 ) 5,601 2.2

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Reported % of revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 779,445 100.0 - 779,445 100.0 675,850 100.0 - 675,850 100.0 Cost of sales 604,563 77.6 - 604,563 77.6 539,925 79.9 126 540,051 79.9 GROSS PROFIT 174,882 22.4 - 174,882 22.4 135,925 20.1 (126 ) 135,799 20.1 Selling expenses 59,558 7.6 - 59,558 7.6 64,758 9.6 - 64,758 9.6 General and administrative expenses 52,303 6.7 - 52,303 6.7 46,361 6.8 - 46,361 6.8 Research and development expenses 4,107 0.5 - 4,107 0.5 4,050 0.6 - 4,050 0.6 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 4,543 0.6 - 4,543 0.6 433 0.1 - 433 0.1 Restructuring costs 3,990 0.5 (3,990 ) - - (230 ) - 230 - - OPERATING PROFIT 50,381 6.5 3,990 54,371 7.0 20,553 3.0 (356 ) 20,197 3.0



Dorel Home



Third Quarters Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 242,166 100.0 - 242,166 100.0 212,467 100.0 - 212,467 100.0 Cost of sales 205,049 84.7 - 205,049 84.7 180,091 84.8 - 180,091 84.8 GROSS PROFIT 37,117 15.3 - 37,117 15.3 32,376 15.2 - 32,376 15.2 Selling expenses 5,972 2.5 - 5,972 2.5 6,795 3.2 - 6,795 3.2 General and administrative expenses 9,071 3.7 - 9,071 3.7 7,460 3.5 - 7,460 3.5 Research and development expenses 1,147 0.5 - 1,147 0.5 1,184 0.5 - 1,184 0.5 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 52 - - 52 - 1,272 0.6 - 1,272 0.6 OPERATING PROFIT 20,875 8.6 - 20,875 8.6 15,665 7.4 - 15,665 7.4

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 700,252 100.0 - 700,252 100.0 630,679 100.0 - 630,679 100.0 Cost of sales 603,850 86.2 (2,230 ) 601,620 85.9 539,110 85.5 - 539,110 85.5 GROSS PROFIT 96,402 13.8 2,230 98,632 14.1 91,569 14.5 - 91,569 14.5 Selling expenses 17,644 2.5 - 17,644 2.5 20,080 3.2 - 20,080 3.2 General and administrative expenses 24,767 3.5 - 24,767 3.5 22,251 3.5 - 22,251 3.5 Research and development expenses 3,308 0.5 - 3,308 0.5 3,626 0.6 - 3,626 0.6 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 365 0.1 - 365 0.1 1,423 0.2 - 1,423 0.2 Restructuring costs 545 0.1 (545 ) - - - - - - - OPERATING PROFIT 49,773 7.1 2,775 52,548 7.5 44,189 7.0 - 44,189 7.0



Dorel Juvenile



Third Quarters Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 205,632 100.0 - 205,632 100.0 222,925 100.0 - 222,925 100.0 Cost of sales 149,311 72.6 - 149,311 72.6 166,706 74.8 - 166,706 74.8 GROSS PROFIT 56,321 27.4 - 56,321 27.4 56,219 25.2 - 56,219 25.2 Selling expenses 22,257 10.8 - 22,257 10.8 26,789 12.0 - 26,789 12.0 General and administrative expenses 19,760 9.6 - 19,760 9.6 18,079 8.1 - 18,079 8.1 Research and development expenses 6,301 3.1 - 6,301 3.1 7,137 3.2 - 7,137 3.2 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 488 0.2 - 488 0.2 1,622 0.7 - 1,622 0.7 Restructuring costs (118 ) - 118 - - 7,155 3.2 (7,155 ) - - OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) 7,633 3.7 (118 ) 7,515 3.7 (4,563 ) (2.0 ) 7,155 2,592 1.2

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Reported % of

revenue Impairment loss on goodwill and

restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 578,430 100.0 - 578,430 100.0 674,682 100.0 - 674,682 100.0 Cost of sales 433,406 74.9 (86 ) 433,320 74.9 499,244 74.0 (1,388 ) 497,856 73.8 GROSS PROFIT 145,024 25.1 86 145,110 25.1 175,438 26.0 1,388 176,826 26.2 Selling expenses 62,544 10.8 - 62,544 10.8 81,076 12.0 - 81,076 12.0 General and administrative expenses 54,584 9.5 - 54,584 9.5 56,083 8.4 - 56,083 8.4 Research and development expenses 19,172 3.3 - 19,172 3.3 21,145 3.1 - 21,145 3.1 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 2,204 0.4 - 2,204 0.4 2,045 0.3 - 2,045 0.3 Restructuring costs 3,195 0.5 (3,195 ) - - 24,410 3.6 (24,410 ) - - Impairment loss on goodwill 43,125 7.5 (43,125 ) - - - - - - - OPERATING (LOSS) PROFIT (39,800 ) (6.9 ) 46,406 6,606 1.1 (9,321 ) (1.4 ) 25,798 16,477 2.4





CONTACTS:

Saint Victor Investments Inc

Rick Leckner

(514) 245-9232



Dorel Industries Inc.

Jeffrey Schwartz

(514) 934-3034