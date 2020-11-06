Market Overview

Amdocs Releases First Quarter FY21 Conference Schedule

Globe Newswire  
November 06, 2020 6:00am   Comments
ST. LOUIS, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during first quarter of fiscal 2021:

Nov 12: Exane BNP Paribas Virtual Silicon Valley Tour
  Investor meeting only
  Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer
   
Nov 17: Needham Security, Networking & Communications Conference - Virtual
  Investor meetings only
  Angela Logothetis, Amdocs head of product management and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
Dec 1: 42nd Nasdaq Investor Conference – Virtual
  8:30 am ET Webcast presentation + investor meetings
  Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
Dec 2: 42nd Nasdaq Investor Conference – Virtual
  Investor meetings only
  Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
Dec 3: Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference - Virtual
  8:40 am ET Webcast presentation + investor meetings
  Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
Dec 7: Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors Conference
  Investor meetings only
  Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs chief strategy officer & group president and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
Dec 9: UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
  Investor meetings only
  Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs chief strategy officer & group president and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
Dec 10: Barclays TMT Conference – Virtual
  8:30 am ET Webcast presentation + investor meetings
  Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
   
Dec 14: Cowen's 7th Annual Networking Summit – Virtual
  Investor meetings only
  Angela Logothetis, Amdocs head of product management and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Webcast presentation information and additional details to be available at https://investors.amdocs.com.

About Amdocs

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:
Matthew Smith
Head of Investor Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328
E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

Linda Horiuchi
Head of Public Relations
Amdocs
Tel: +1 (646) 581-2568
E-mail: linda.horiuchi@amdocs.com 

Thank You

