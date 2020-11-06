COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Columbia Sportswear Company on Behalf of Columbia Sportswear Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) on behalf of Columbia stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Columbia Sportswear has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On October 29, 2020, the Company announced its third quarter 2020 financial results and disclosed a 23% decline in net sales partly due to "approximately $45 million of Fall 2020 shipments shifting into fourth quarter 2020."

The price of Columbia Sportswear's stock fell sharply following the announcement, to close at $74.59 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Columbia Sportswear shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

