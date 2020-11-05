Cytek Biosciences Completes Series D Funding Round

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences Inc., a leading provider of cell analysis instrumentation and solutions, today announced that it has closed a $120 million Series D funding round, co-led by RA Capital and Hillhouse Capital, with OrbiMed and LYFE Capital also participating. The investment will be used to expand Cytek's global infrastructure, sustain its growing momentum and enable the company to deliver on its robust technology platform.



"This most recent investment speaks to our significant contributions to the field of flow cytometry, and to our proven ability to push important, emerging fields of research forward through our innovative technology," noted Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences. "We are committed to advancing the scope, reach and capabilities of flow cytometry – and to providing researchers and clinicians around the globe with the tools they need to improve patient treatments."

Additionally, RA Capital and Hillhouse Capital have joined Cytek's board of directors. Said Andrew Levin, managing director of RA Capital, "The investments we make are evidence-based, and we are particularly focused on finding novel capabilities that address unsolved challenges. Cytek is ushering in flow cytometry's next chapter with its proven, unique combination of innovative technologies. We are excited to join them on their mission to advance cancer and cell biology research."

Representing the first big technological leap in flow cytometry in decades, Cytek's cell analysis systems contain unique architectures that detect the full spectrum of the many fluorescent particles labelled on each cell. This technology enables the Cytek® Aurora to run beyond 40 color panels, a significant increase in the number of colors per sample, which in turn offers a much more complete picture of all the different cellular players in the immune system. With the recent unveiling of a new family of proprietary cFluor™ reagents, Cytek is transitioning into a complete solution provider for the cell analysis market – inclusive of clinical diagnostics. The company's Series D funding round will help accelerate this transition and offer expanded support for key areas of study such as immunotherapy, immuno-oncology and infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

For more information, please visit www.cytekbio.com.

About Cytek Biosciences Inc.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. is a leading flow cytometry solution provider that develops compact, affordable instruments with high multiplexing capability and a wide range of services to support scientists and clinicians. Cytek also offers proprietary cFluor™ reagents, which ensure optimal performance for users of its instruments in a multicolor environment. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with branch offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com. To learn more, follow Cytek on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com