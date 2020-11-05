BDO CONTINUES TO EXPAND GLOBAL E-DISCOVERY CAPABILITIES BY ADDING RELATIVITYONE IN FOUR REGIONS

Toronto, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDO, one of the world's leading professional services firms, today announced it is expanding the firm's global e-discovery capabilities in Canada, Australia, Norway, and Germany with the addition of Relativity's SaaS platform. With the addition of these four markets, the BDO network now offers RelativityOne in six regions across the globe including the United States and Brazil, adding to their global capabilities of 30 labs on six continents.

"Adding RelativityOne to our services portfolio in Canada, Australia, Norway, and Germany enables us to provide a globally consistent client experience," said Jenna Aira-Ventrella, Managing Director in BDO USA's Forensic Technology Services practice, leading global e-discovery services. "BDO's multinational clients will benefit from a single solution for the entire e-discovery process, including the latest in advanced analytics and data processing, along with the increased flexibility and performance of the cloud."



BDO clients can use RelativityOne on complex, cross-border data matters with confidence, knowing that the platform is hosted in the secure Microsoft Azure Cloud. RelativityOne also gives BDO users the added flexibility and extensibility to pick and choose solutions from the Relativity App Hub that best suit their unique workflows across different stages of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM)—and solve data challenges outside of e-discovery.



"We understand the importance of document review to efficiently and effectively conduct investigations and manage litigation," said Alan Mak, National Forensics Practice Leader at BDO Canada. "RelativityOne is a powerful tool that enables us to better serve our clients in investigative and litigation support matters, both here in Canada and as part of a world-class team."



BDO is a RelativityOne Silver Partner, further demonstrating the firm's continued focus on delivering the highest standard of service, an exceptional experience, and client satisfaction.



"We are thrilled to see BDO expand their global business with the addition of our SaaS platform in these four new regions," said Peter Kim, VP Sales at Relativity. "BDO is a valued Relativity partner with a long history of expertise using our platform. We look forward to further supporting BDO's team when solving unique data challenges across the globe with the added security and scalability that RelativityOne offers."



To learn more about the relationship between BDO and Relativity, visit https://www.relativity.com/partners/bdo/.



For additional information, please contact:

BDO Canada

Alan Mak, Partner, National Forensics Practice Leader

Vivek Gupta, Head of Cybersecurity & Digital Forensics

BDO USA

Jenna Aira-Ventrella, Managing Director, National Leader, Global Forensic Technology Services

Glenn Pomerantz, Partner, Global Forensics Practice Leader

BDO Australia

Stan Gallo, Partner, Forensic Services

Michael Tarnawsky, Forensic Technology Specialist

BDO Norway

Thomas Dahl, Director, Forensic Services

Henrik Dagestad, Partner, Lawyer

BDO Germany

Markus Brinkmann, Partner, Leader Forensic, Risk & Compliance

Steffen Idler, Senior Manager, Forensic Technology Services

About BDO Canada

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients of all sizes in virtually all business sectors. Our team delivers a comprehensive range of assurance, accounting, tax, and advisory services, complemented by a deep industry knowledge gained from nearly 100 years of working within local communities. As part of the international BDO network, we're able to provide seamless and consistent cross-border services to clients with global needs. Over 73,000 people work out of more than 1,500 offices in 162 countries, generating worldwide revenue of $8.1 billion.



BDO Canada LLP, a Canadian limited liability partnership, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO member Firms.



About BDO USA

BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and over 650 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of over 80,000 people working out of 1,591 offices across 162 countries.



BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information please visit: www.bdo.com.



About BDO Australia

BDO offers a wide range of business and corporate advisory services to large corporate organisations, Government & Public Sector entities, private businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual clients across a wide range of industry sectors.

In Australia, BDO can offer the expertise of 206 partners, supported by 1,543 staff located in New South Wales, Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria and Western Australia.

Our service lines include: Audit, Business Restructuring, Tax, Corporate Finance, Forensic Services, Consulting services, Business Services, Private Wealth, and Risk Advisory. We also focus on a range of industries and specialisations, including: Automotive, Corporate Secretarial, Environmental Sustainability, Family Businesses, Financial Services, Food & Agribusiness, Global Outsourcing, Government & Public Sector, Infrastructure, International Business Services, Natural Resources, Not for Profit, Property & Construction, Retail, Senior Living, Superannuation, Technology, Media & Telecommunications and Tourism, Leisure & Hospitality.



About BDO Germany

With over 1,900 employees across 27 different locations, BDO is one of the leading companies for auditing and audit-related services, tax and business law consulting, and advisory services in Germany.

BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft is a founding member of BDO International (established in 1963). With more than 88,000 employees across 167 countries, it is currently the only globally active auditing and consulting organisation with European roots.

BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, a German company limited by shares, is a member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms.



About BDO Norway

BDO Norway is one of the leading companies providing auditing, accounting, consulting and legal services in Norway. BDO in Norway counts about 1700 employees across more than 70 offices throughout the country. Our clients range from large, international companies to small and medium sized enterprises. BDO Norway offers a wide range of business and advisory services to large corporate organisations, Government & Public Sector entities, private businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual clients across all industry sectors"

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Our platform is used by more than 13,000 organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations, and compliance operations with SaaS platform RelativityOne and Relativity Trace. Relativity has users in 48+ countries from organizations, including the U.S. Department of Justice, and 199 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

