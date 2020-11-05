Cado Security Raises $1.5M in Seed Funding for First Cloud-Native Forensics and Response Platform

LONDON, England, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cado Security (cadosecurity.com), provider of the world's first cloud-native cyber forensics and response platform Cado Response, today announced the close of a $1.5 million seed round led by Ten Eleven Ventures, the original Silicon Valley-based cybersecurity venture capital firm. Cado Security will use the funding to expand its development team in the United Kingdom.﻿

Traditional tools used to investigate cyber-attacks cannot assess potential impacts on cloud or container infrastructure. To accurately determine impact, companies have historically needed extensive time and a substantial budget to spend on third-party resources with cloud expertise. Regulatory requirements now mandate that companies move even quicker and more thoroughly in the aftermath of an incident. Companies are hard-pressed to find a solution that can help them respond quickly, efficiently, and with confidence, especially in the cloud.﻿

Founders James Campbell and Christopher Doman started Cado Security after their extensive professional experiences helping security teams worldwide navigate this issue. They found security professionals were frustrated by the inadequacy of traditional tools to address cloud infrastructure, as well as the overall time requirement and cost of investigations. Cado's platform, Cado Response, is an agentless, cloud-native forensics solution that allows security professionals to quickly and comprehensively understand an incident's impact across all environments, including cloud and containers as well as on-premise systems.﻿

"Finding the root cause of security incidents in cloud or container environments is incredibly difficult. Traditional tools don't support these new environments, and there is a shortage of people who know both forensics and cloud security," said CEO James Campbell, formerly Director, Cyber Threat Detection and Response at PricewaterhouseCoopers. "Our Cado Response platform completely changes how security professionals can respond to incidents in the cloud."﻿

Ten Eleven Ventures General Partner Mark Hatfield, who will join the Cado Security board of directors, added, "The adoption of cloud infrastructure creates many problems for security professionals. We know that forensics in cloud environments is a real pain point. The Cado team has built an elegant and flexible solution that will allow security teams to rapidly respond to incidents in a comprehensive, cross-platform way that will decrease the risks imposed by any one incident, and actually make the company safer going forward. We're really excited to work alongside James and Chris to help bring their technology to companies around the world."﻿

Cado Security is currently opening early access to its Cado Response platform to beta customers. Cado also offers a number of free tools on its website to assist security teams. These include Cado Live, a tool to move entire copies of on-premise systems to cloud storage, and Cado Cloud Collector, a tool to copy AWS EC2 instances for forensic analysis.﻿

About Cado Security:

Cado Security offers the world's first cloud-native forensics and response platform to help organizations respond to security incidents. The Cado Response platform is built on an array of analytics to perform deep forensic analysis of a compromised system. Cado Security was founded in 2020 by CEO James Campbell (previously a Director in PwC's Cyber practice, and the Assistant Director of Operations at the Australian Signals Directorate, Australian Cyber Security Centre) and CTO Christopher Doman (previously the creator of the ThreatCrowd platform). For more information, please visit https://www.cadosecurity.com or follow us on Twitter @cadosecurity.﻿

About Ten Eleven Ventures:

Ten Eleven Ventures is the original venture capital firm focused solely on investing in digital security. The firm invests globally and at all stages, from seed to growth (the latter via its Joint Investment Alliance with KKR). Since its founding in Silicon Valley in 2015, Ten Eleven Ventures has raised nearly $US 500 million and invested in 26 leading cybersecurity companies including Twistlock, Verodin, Cylance, KnowBe4, Darktrace, and Ping Identity. For more information, please visit www.1011vc.com or follow us on Twitter @1011vc.

