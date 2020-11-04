Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., Concho Resources Inc., and CONSOL Energy Inc.

Globe Newswire  
November 04, 2020 5:12pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BSTC to Endo International plc for $88.50 per share.

If you are a BSTC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CBLI with Cytocom whereby CBLI shareholders are expected to own approximately 39% of the combined company.

If you are a CBLI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CXO to Arch Capital Group Ltd. for $31.10 per share.

If you are a CXO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) - CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CEIX with CCR whereby CEIX will acquire outstanding CCR common units at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.73 CEIX shares.

If you are a CEIX or CCR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com