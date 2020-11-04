Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., Concho Resources Inc., and CONSOL Energy Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BSTC to Endo International plc for $88.50 per share.

If you are a BSTC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CBLI with Cytocom whereby CBLI shareholders are expected to own approximately 39% of the combined company.

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CXO to Arch Capital Group Ltd. for $31.10 per share.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) - CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CEIX with CCR whereby CEIX will acquire outstanding CCR common units at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.73 CEIX shares.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

