Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Third Quarter Results

Globe Newswire  
November 04, 2020 5:01pm   Comments
MONTREAL, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CONFERENCE CALL:
OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties
   
DATE: Friday, November 6, 2020
   
TIME: 1:00 PM Eastern Time
   
CALL: 1-877-223-4471 

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE MARKETS OPEN THE SAME DAY THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 5484389 on your phone. This recording will be available on Friday, November 6, 2020 as of 4:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

NOTE TO FIRST-TIME ANALYSTS: Please contact Saint Victor Investments Inc. at 514-973-3344 prior to the day of the conference call.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at https://www.dorel.com/eng/shareholder-information.

For further information contact Rick Leckner, Saint Victor Investments Inc. at 514-973-3344.

