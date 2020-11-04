Market Overview

Crawford & Company Board Increases Quarterly Dividends

Globe Newswire  
November 04, 2020
ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 4, 2020, at its regular quarterly meeting, the Board of Directors of Crawford & Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Class A Common Stock and $0.05 per share on the Class B Common Stock, payable on December 4, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 20, 2020. This is an increase of $0.01 per share from the previous quarter.

About Crawford®
Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD) is the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to insurance companies and self‐insured entities with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com

For further information regarding this press release, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com

